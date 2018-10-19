SEVENTH ANNUAL BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE -- "THE OSCARS OF SCIENCE" -- CELEBRATES TOP ACHIEVEMENTS IN PHYSICS, LIFE SCIENCES & MATHEMATICS; AWARDS $22 MILLION IN PRIZES AT GALA TELEVISED CEREMONY IN SILICON VALLEY

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Special Tribute to Stephen Hawking Echoes Evening's Theme: "Look Up!"

2018 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to Jocelyn Bell Burnell

2019 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics Awarded to Charles Kane and Eugene Mele

2019 Breakthrough Prizes in Life Sciences Awarded to Angelika Amon, C. Frank Bennett and Adrian R. Krainer, Zhijian "James" Chen and Xiaowei Zhuang

2019 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics Awarded to Vincent Lafforgue

New Horizons in Physics Prizes Awarded to Brian Metzger; Rana Adhikari, Lisa Barsotti and Matthew Evans; Daniel Harlow, Daniel L. Jafferis and Aaron Wall

New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes Awarded to Chenyang Xu; Karim Adiprasito and June Huh; Kaisa Matomäki and Maksym Radziwill

Third Annual International Breakthrough Junior Challenge science-video competition won by Samay Godika

Laureates honored at glittering awards gala hosted by Pierce Brosnan, with live performance by Lionel Richie and Chinese Music Sensation G.E.M., and presentations by Orlando Bloom,

Ron Howard, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, Thandie Newton, Lupita Nyong'o,

Eddie Redmayne, and G.E.M.

The Breakthrough Prize celebrated recipients of its 2019 Breakthrough Prize at a glittering awards ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, broadcast live on National Geographic TV. Renowned as the "Oscars of Science," the awards brought together luminaries in the science and tech communities alongside celebrities, athletes, musicians and dozens of current and prior Breakthrough Prize laureates for a festive celebration of science.

A combined total of $22 million was awarded this evening, in recognition of groundbreaking, research achievements in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. Each Breakthrough Prize is $3 million, the largest individual monetary prize in science.

After receiving a red-carpet welcome, scientists were lauded by celebrity presenters. Acclaimed actor, producer and philanthropist Pierce Brosnan guided the program, which featured performances by Academy Award winner and four-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie and Chinese Music Sensation G.E.M., and presentations from Orlando Bloom, Ron Howard, Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, Thandie Newton, Lupita Nyong'o, Eddie Redmayne and G.E.M.

An emotional highlight of the evening was a multi-media tribute to the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, which featured statements by Redmayne and Hawking's daughter, Lucy Hawking.

A giant in physics, Hawking was a talismanic figure for the Breakthrough Prize. A laureate himself - he won the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2013 - he was a frequent collaborator on the Prize, as well as a partner in the Breakthrough Initiatives, a series of space science programs investigating life in the universe and interstellar travel.

The theme of the ceremony was "Look up" - inspired by the following quote of Hawking's, from his final popular book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, published this fall:

Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.

There was also a tribute to 2017 Breakthrough Prize laureate Joseph Polchinski, one of the most influential physicists of his generation, who passed away this year.

For the sixth time, the ceremony was directed and produced by Don Mischer, alongside executive producers Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare of Don Mischer Productions.

Since its inception in 2012, the Breakthrough Prize has awarded over $200 million to honor paradigm-shifting research in the fields of fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics.

This year, a total of seven $3 million prizes were awarded to nine researchers, including the 2018 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics presented to Jocelyn Bell Burnell (University of Dundee and University of Oxford) for her role some 50 years ago in the surprise discovery of the pulsar and lifetime of inspiring leadership. In addition, three $100,000 New Horizons in Physics Prizes totaling $300,000 were awarded to seven early-career physicists, and three New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes totaling $300,000 were awarded to five early-career mathematicians. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge -- a global, science-video competition -- recognized Samay Godika, with a $250,000 scholarship and an additional $150,000 in educational prizes for his science teacher and school.

The 2019 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences was awarded to C. Frank Bennett (Ionis Pharmaceuticals) and Adrian R. Krainer (Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory), Angelika Amon (Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Howard Hughes Medical Institute), Xiaowei Zhuang (Harvard University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute), and Zhijian "James" Chen (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Howard Hughes Medical Institute).

The 2019 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics was awarded to Charles Kane and Eugene Mele (University of Pennsylvania).

The 2019 Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics was awarded to Vincent Lafforgue (CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, France) and Institut Fourier, Université Grenoble Alpes)

"Stephen Hawking urged us to 'look up,' – to open our eyes and our minds to the wonder of the Universe. At the heart of all science is that spirit of curiosity," said Internet investor and science philanthropist Yuri Milner.

In addition, six New Horizons Prizes – an annual prize of $100,000, recognizing the achievements of early-career physicists and mathematicians – were awarded.

The New Horizons in Physics Prize was awarded to: Brian Metzger (Columbia University); Rana Adhikari (California Institute of Technology), Lisa Barsotti (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), and Matthew Evans (Massachusetts Institute of Technology); Daniel Harlow (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Daniel L. Jafferis (Harvard University), and Aron Wall (Stanford University).

The New Horizons in Mathematics Prize was awarded to: Chenyang Xu (Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Beijing International Center for Mathematical Research); Karim Adiprasito (Hebrew University of Jerusalem) and June Huh (Institute for Advanced Study); Kaisa Matomäki (University of Turku) and Maksym Radziwill (California Institute of Technology).

"Every year I am inspired by the Breakthrough Prize laureates and the deep insights that are made possible by pure curiosity-driven research. This year is particularly special with the special recognition of Jocelyn Bell Burnell's groundbreaking contributions at a time when women were underrepresented and unrecognized," said Breakthrough Prize co-founder, Anne Wojcicki.

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science-video competition, which this year attracted more than 12,000 registrants. The contest is designed to inspire creative thinking about fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics. In recognition of his winning submission, 16-year-old Samay Godika received up to $400,000 in educational prizes, including a scholarship worth up to $250,000, another $50,000 for his science teacher who inspired him, and a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000 for his school, the National Public School, Koramangala, in Bangalore, India, which will be designed by and in partnership with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

This was the second try for Samay, who was also a finalist in 2017. His winning, short video, submitted in the life sciences category, explains the importance of circadian rhythms, the 24-hour biological clock that can affect simple daily activities. Samay has family members who suffer from Parkinson's and was curious about the impact of circadian rhythms on the effectiveness of medical treatments.

PRIZE SUMMARY AND CITATIONS

2019 BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE IN LIFE SCIENCES

The Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences honors transformative advances toward understanding living systems and extending human life, with one prize dedicated to work that contributes to the understanding of neurological diseases.

Dr. Frank Bennett and Adrian R. Krainer share the $3 million prize. The other Life Science laureates each receive $3 million.

C. Frank Bennett and Adrian R. Krainer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, respectively

For the development of an effective antisense oligonucleotide therapy for children with the neurodegenerative disease spinal muscular atrophy.

Angelika Amon

Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

For determining the consequences of aneuploidy, an abnormal chromosome number resulting from chromosome mis-segregation.

Xiaowei Zhuang

Harvard University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

For discovering hidden structures in cells by developing super-resolution imaging – a method that transcends the fundamental spatial resolution limit of light microscopy.

Zhijian "James" Chen

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

For elucidating how DNA triggers immune and autoimmune responses from the interior of a cell through the discovery of the DNA-sensing enzyme cGAS.

2018 SPECIAL BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE IN FUNDAMENTAL PHYSICS

The Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics can be awarded at any time in recognition of an extraordinary scientific achievement. This is the fourth Special Prize awarded: previous winners are Stephen Hawking, seven CERN scientists whose leadership led to the discovery of the Higgs boson, and the entire LIGO collaboration that detected gravitational waves.

The Special Breakthrough Prize winner receives a $3 million prize.

Jocelyn Bell Burnell

University of Dundee and University of Oxford

For fundamental contributions to the discovery of pulsars, and a lifetime of inspiring leadership in the scientific community.

2019 BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE IN FUNDAMENTAL PHYSICS

The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics recognizes major insights into the deepest questions of the universe. The joint winners of the $3 million prize, are:

Charles Kane / University of Pennsylvania

Eugene Mele / University of Pennsylvania

For new ideas about topology and symmetry in physics, leading to the prediction of a new class of materials that conduct electricity only on their surface.

2019 BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE IN MATHEMATICS

The Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics honors the world's best mathematicians who have contributed to major advances in the field. The winner of the $3 million prize is:

Vincent Lafforgue

CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, France) and Institut Fourier, Université Grenoble Alpes

For ground breaking contributions to several areas of mathematics, in particular to the Langlands program in the function field case.

2019 NEW HORIZONS IN PHYSICS PRIZE

The New Horizons in Physics Prize is awarded to promising early-career researchers who have already produced important work in fundamental physics.

Brian Metzger / Columbia University

Rana Adhikari / California Institute of Technology

Lisa Barsotti / Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matthew Evans / Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Daniel Harlow / Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Daniel L. Jafferis / Harvard University

Aron Wall / Stanford University

2019 NEW HORIZONS IN MATHEMATICS PRIZE

The New Horizons in Mathematics Prize is awarded to promising early-career researchers who have already produced important work in mathematics.

Chenyang Xu / Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Beijing International Center for Mathematical Research

Karim Adiprasito / Hebrew University of Jerusalem

June Huh / Institute for Advanced Study

Kaisa Matomäki / University of Turku

Maksym Radziwill / California Institute of Technology

2018 BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE

The fourth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge will recognize Samay Godika (16) of India. He will receive $250,000 in educational prizes; his science teacher will receive $50,000; and his school, the National Public School, Koramangala, will receive a new science laboratory valued at $100,000 designed by and in partnership with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Samay's video, submitted in the life sciences category, focused on circadian rhythms.

