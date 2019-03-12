Seventh Annual One Night For One Drop Draws A-list Attendance For World-renowned One Drop Foundation At Bellagio Resort & Casino Friday, March 8

The performance was co-written and directed by André Kasten and Leah Moyer, performed by Cirque du Soleil artists as well as celebrated performers including Keone and Mari from "World of Dance" and Las Vegas headliner Blue Man Group, presented alongside Academy Award-winner & world-renowned score composer Hans Zimmer and featured intricate choreography created by Alexander Ekman and Andrew Winghart. Highlights from the dramatic acts were three spectacular arrangements performed live by Hans Zimmer, including a specially adapted piece from the award-winning film "Interstellar."

This year's event was taped for the new entertainment special ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP: IMAGINED BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, set to air on Saturday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The limited commercial experience is made possible by presenting sponsor COLGATE, which is committed to raising awareness of water scarcity with a "turn-off-the-faucet-while-brushing" message because #EveryDropCounts.

The exclusive evening started out with One Night for One Drop's traditional blue carpet with notable attendees including: director and producer Nigel Lythgoe; star of "Celebrity Big Brother" season two Jonathan Bennett; host of CBS' "The Talk" Eve; "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier; American figure skater and sports commentator Tara Lipinski; Academy Award-winner & world-renowned score composer Hans Zimmer and internationally recognized singer Czarina Russell; water conservationist and marathon runner Mina Guli; former professional tennis player Andrea Jaeger; star of "Second Wives Club" Shiva Safai; star of "General Hospital" Lisa LoCicero; Amy Saunders aka Miss Behave; model Constance Jablonski; Vegas Golden Knights players Erik Haula and William Carrier; celebrity poker player Daniel Negreanu; television host and actress Amanda Leatherman; Las Vegas headliners Marie Osmond, Xavier Mortimer, Tape Face, Carrot Top and Blue Man Group; cast members from Las Vegas Strip productions ABSINTHE, MAGIC MIKE LIVE, FANTASY, OPIUM, Chippendales, WOW – The Vegas Spectacular and Legends in Concert; and the One Night for One Drop creative team André Kasten, Leah Moyer, Keone and Mari, among others.

All proceeds from the event benefit One Drop's global water efforts, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Las Vegas Community. For more information about One Drop's global water initiatives, please visit www.onedrop.org.

ABOUT ONE DROP™

One Drop™ is an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté with the vision of a better world, where all have access to living conditions that allow empowerment and development, today and forever. Our mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation to the most vulnerable communities through innovative partnerships, creativity and the power of art. Together with its partners, One Drop brings its unique Social Art for Behaviour Change™ approach to promote the adoption of healthy practices around water, sanitation and hygiene through locally inspired social art programs, empowering the communities to take ownership of the projects over time. For this to be possible, One Drop puts together novel fundraising initiatives supported by a visionary community of partners and donors. One Drop counts over 10 years of turning water into action with projects that will transform the lives of over 1.4 million beneficiaries around the world. The foundation was recognized by Charity Intelligence as one of the 2018 Top 10 Impact Charities in Canada.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cdsentertainmentgroup.com.

