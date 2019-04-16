SevenTwenty Strategies Unveils AI for Advocacy, Political and Public Outreach Campaigns

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenTwenty Strategies, the first public relations and public affairs firm to bring the power of artificial intelligence to the advocacy world, will show off its Calibrate720 tool at a free webinar tomorrow, April 17 at 2 p.m. EST.

Calibrate720 is a groundbreaking AI analysis tool that helps organizations monitor public sentiment—and better understand how to react to that sentiment—in real time. Data from Calibrate helped anticipate the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and British "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union.

"Calibrate720 is a decision-making tool," said Pam Fielding, Founder and CEO of SevenTwenty Strategies. "It gives advocacy professionals the data and the metrics to see what's coming and act with confidence."

Built for U.S. government applications, Calibrate720 monitors more than 300,000 sources of digital information—articles, releases, posts, tweets and other media—to anticipate trends in public sentiment. It then offers a new set of metrics that can provide extreme situational awareness, boost campaign impact and accurately measure ROI—all in real time.

While other technologies look backward, relying on keywords, shares and search strings, Calibrate720 looks forward. The webinar will explain how AI is used in advocacy, including:





How it can identify changes in public sentiment and boost campaigns

How it provides better metrics and enables better decisions

How it shows a measurable return on investment

How it provides extreme situational awareness, identifying allies and opponents nationwide

"Calibrate720 tears off the blindfold," said Christopher Alexander, vice president of government services and strategic communication at SevenTwenty, who is leading the webinar. "You can really see the landscape."

"Calibrate720 tears off the blindfold," said Christopher Alexander, vice president of government services and strategic communication at SevenTwenty, who is leading the webinar. "You can really see the landscape."

About SevenTwenty Strategies: SevenTwenty Strategies is an integrated public relations and public affairs agency that specializes in helping America's top brands listen to, engage and interact with their most important stakeholders—online and off. For almost 20 years, we have remained at the forefront of the advocacy arena, constantly evolving our suite of advocacy tools and strategies to meet client needs. Partner with the firm that has an unwavering commitment to your success.

