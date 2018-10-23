Seventy2 Capital Advisor Receives CAIA® Designation

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management announced today that the company's Vice President and Financial Advisor Michael Levitsky has earned the designation of Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst®.

Michael Levitsky, Vice President for Seventy2 Capital, recently received the CAIA® designation for specialized knowledge in the field of alternative investments such as real assets, private equity, hedge fund and structured products.

The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA)® Charter has been the global benchmark for alternative investment education since 2003. The designation – co-founded by the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Center for International Securities and Derivatives Markets at the University of Massachusetts – recognizes attainment of specialized knowledge in the field of alternative investments such as real assets, private equity, hedge fund, and structured products.

According to Thomas Fautrel, Co-Founder and Partner of Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, "Michael's successful completion of the CAIA® Charter is a testament to his exceptional financial knowledge and commitment to the wealth management profession." Fautrel indicated that the CAIA subject matter is complex and requires advanced knowledge of sophisticated investment products, observing that "Michael's dedication to furthering his knowledge of alternative investments in order to better serve the investment needs of our clients emphasizes his commitment to maintaining high professional standards and ethics."

Michael currently serves as the head of investment research for Seventy2 Capital, where he is responsible for managing discretionary portfolios and risk-based models. He also serves as a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, Michael was a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley. Previously, he worked as a consultant for Grameen Foundation and Grassroots Business Fund where he conducted valuation analysis and market research for microfinance and impact investing projects. He earned his B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Finance and International Business from the University of Maryland.

To learn more about Michael Levitsky, visit Seventy2 Capital.

About the CAIA Association

The CAIA Association is the world leader in alternative investment education, offering the only education program uniquely designed for individuals specializing in institutional-quality alternative investments. With more than 8,400 alternative investment professionals located in more than 80 countries, the Association is best known for the CAIA Charter, an internationally-recognized credential granted upon successful completion of a rigorous two-level exam series, combined with relevant work experience. To learn more, visit the CAIA Association website.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is one of Washington, D.C.'s fastest-growing independent private client firms. With headquarters in Bethesda, the firm offers more than 125 years of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms. As part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in client service, advisors of the firm have earned some of the financial industry's most advanced designations, including the CIMA®, CFP®, CRPC®, and CRPS®, and have also been recognized by the financial industry. To learn more, visit the Seventy2 Capital website.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 17 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of December 31, 2017, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,333 owners and advisors in 633 practices administering over $104.7 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. To learn more, visit the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network website.

