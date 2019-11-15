Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management Acquires Creative Benefit Concepts Increasing Its Corporate Retirement Plan Capabilities in the Washington, DC Metro Area

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice, announced today that it has acquired Creative Benefit Concepts (CBC), a provider of corporate and nonprofit retirement plan and succession planning strategies.

Kerry Hemphill, Vice President/Senior Financial Advisor, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

CBC was founded in 2001 by Kerry Hemphill, AIF®, LUTCF®, with the mission to develop and implement strategies that promote business success and personal financial security for corporations, business owners and their employees. CBC managed over $90mm in retirement assets (as of 9/30/19.) Kerry joined Seventy Capital as a Vice President.

Paul Carlson, Partner and Co-founder, believes this deal will substantially increase Seventy2 Capital's capacity in the growing market for 401(k) and 403(b) advisory services. "We are thrilled to have Creative Benefits Concept and Kerry Hemphill join Seventy2 Capital. We saw a unique opportunity to partner with a veteran and specialist in the corporate retirement planning industry. I feel this acquisition will meaningfully increase our ability to help plan sponsors meet their fiduciary responsibilities while supporting them in helping employees save for retirement."

Kerry has over 38 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has also served as the Golf Committee Chairman for Hero Dogs raising thousands of dollars to provide injured and/or disabled veterans with service dogs since the nonprofit was founded in 2011.

"I'm excited to be a part of a team that has expertise in both wealth management and 401(k) retirement plans. Joining Seventy2 Capital gives me access to a platform of resources that will benefit my clients. I'm also looking forward to mentoring a talented team of young advisors and helping build upon their success as retirement plan advisors."

