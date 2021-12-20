Seventy2 Capital's Wealth Managers Received 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that seven of its advisors received the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award.

"Having so many of our colleagues at Seventy2 Capital named to this list is tremendous," said Thomas Fautrel, Partner. "They are among a select group of advisors in the Washington-DC and Baltimore regions who have met the necessary criteria for both service to their clients and experience." He added.

The following financial advisors were selected:

Don Dearie CFP®, CRPC®, Vice President

Troy Elser, Partner

Michael Hartman CFP®, Executive Vice President

Sean Kirby-Smith CRPS®, Assistant Vice President

Michael Levitsky CAIA®, Senior Vice President

John Pagano, Assistant Vice President

Amy Roberts CRPC®, AAMS®, Assistant Vice President

The Five Star Wealth Manager Award¹

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program conducts comprehensive field research to identify top performers. Winners are selected based on 10 objective criteria, information collected from peers and firm leaders, as well as key performance indicators such as client retention rates. Industry experience is considered in award decisions, and all honorees pass a thorough review of regulatory history. 2,091 Washington, D.C. - area wealth managers were considered for the award; 121 (6% of candidates) were named 2021 Five Star Wealth Managers. 2,029 Baltimore-area wealth managers were considered for the award; 237 (12% of candidates) were named 2021 Five Star Wealth Managers.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, and CAIA® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC.

¹The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner's future performance.

*To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony.

