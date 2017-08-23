Several Big Winning PA Lottery Tickets Nearing Expiration

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Players, check your old tickets: three winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets sold in Montgomery, Pike and Berks counties will expire in a few weeks if not claimed.

Two winning Powerball® tickets worth $50,000 each will expire August 23 and a Treasure Hunt ticket worth $80,000 will expire August 31. Details are as follows:

The first ticket nearing expiration is a Powerball ticket sold for the August 23, 2017 , drawing at UD Snack Shack, 1711 Limekiln Pike, Dresher , Montgomery County . It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-07-16-23-26, and the red Powerball, 04, to win $50,000 , less withholding. This ticket also contains a winning $4 play.

, drawing at UD Snack Shack, 1711 Limekiln Pike, , . It matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-07-16-23-26, and the red Powerball, 04, to win , less withholding. This ticket also contains a winning play. The second is a Powerball ticket also sold for the August 23, 2017 , drawing at Turkey Hill, 211 W. Hartford St., Milford , Pike County . It also matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-07-16-23-26, and the red Powerball, 04, to win $50,000 , less withholding. This ticket also has a winning $7 play.

, drawing at Turkey Hill, 211 W. Hartford St., , . It also matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-07-16-23-26, and the red Powerball, 04, to win , less withholding. This ticket also has a winning play. The third is a Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the August 31, 2017 , drawing at 7-Eleven, 406 Lackawanna St., Reading , Berks County . It matched all five numbers drawn, 02-12-15-23-25, to win a jackpot prize of $80,000 , less withholding.

Claimants should sign the back of the ticket and file a claim at a Lottery retailer or their nearest Lottery office.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes expire one year from the drawing date. In some states, players have only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize. By law, unclaimed prizes remain in the Lottery Fund to pay for programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.

Players should check tickets at Lottery retailers or by using the ticket checker on the Lottery's official mobile app, sign winning tickets and promptly claim prizes.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

