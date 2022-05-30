Several Health Benefits of Macadamia increased the demand for Macadamia Milk Market: Future Market Insights Report

Leading market participants of the Macadamia Milk Market elaborated in the report include Marquis Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp, Buderim Group, Kenya Nut Company, Nambucca Macnuts, Ivory Macadamias, Eastern Produce, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of macadamia milk are estimated to reach a value of USD 51.3 Mn by 2032, surging at 5.4% CAGR through the decade.

The growing public awareness of the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits have been a driving factor in market growth. Global demand for healthy and nutritious snacks has increased significantly in recent years, particularly among the younger generation and the working-class population.

People are also shifting away from animal-based protein sources and toward plant-based protein sources.

Macadamia nuts are the fruit of the macadamia tree, which belongs to the Proteaceae family's genus macadamia. Only three species are commercially important, Macadamia ternifolia, Macadamia integrifolia, and Macadamia tetraphylla. Although macadamia nuts are Australia's native nuts, they are now grown all over the world.

Fresh kernels of macadamia can be consumed, prepared with, or processed into a wide range of products. Salted, Roasted, honey-roasted, chocolate coated, and wasabi-flavored are all popular flavors.

They are also ground into a paste to make macadamia milk and cold-pressed to produce an oil used in baked goods, pastries, and ice cream.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Australia is the largest producer of macadamia nuts in the world. The macadamia milk market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% for the forecasted period.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% for the forecasted period. The global macadamia milk market can be classified into four distribution channels, supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores, and others.

The processed segment is expected to account for more than 36% of the total global Macadamia milk market in terms of value.

The Macadamia milk market also suffered some setbacks, as all shops, stalls, and restaurants were forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions, where either food made from Macadamia milk or other non-dairy products were available for consumption.

"Global consumption of macadamia milk has increased in the last decade, owing primarily to an increase in the consumption of milk extracted from nuts and dried fruits," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Leading Companies Profiled in Macadamia Milk Market are

Marquis Macadamias

Golden Macadamias

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp

Buderim Group

Kenya Nut Company

Nambucca Macnuts

Ivory Macadamias

Eastern Produce

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

Competitive Landscape

Companies have gained a competitive advantage through numerous growth strategies, including capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions, internet presence strengthening, and new product introductions.

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited have announced plans to enter the rapidly growing market for plant-based food alternatives.

Some of the key players in the Macadamia Milk Market include Marquis Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp, Buderim Group, Kenya Nut Company, Nambucca Macnuts, Ivory Macadamias, Eastern Produce, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company.

Macadamia Milk Market by Category

By Nature, Macadamia Milk Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Form, Macadamia Milk Market is Segmented as:

Raw

Processed

Oil

By End-Use, Macadamia Milk Market is Segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Food Industry

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy

Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel, Macadamia Milk Market is Segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

By Region, Macadamia Milk Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of macadamia milk presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the macadamia milk based on Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Raw, Processed, Oil), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Food Industry, Cosmetic and Personal Care), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

