Several Puerto Rico Golf Courses And Resorts Reopen

Puerto Rico, an American territory, will join the rest of the United States as pertains to the game; golf courses have reopened in all 50 states.

Some Island courses are open to everyone, including Royal Isabela, Club Deportivo del Oeste, and more. Other Island courses are open to members only currently – TPC Dorado Beach, Palmas Athletic Club, and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar, for example – with the public expected to be welcomed back imminently. For details pertaining to each golf venue, see the phone numbers listed below.

Courses have installed safeguards to enhance safe recreation, including staff using personal protective gear, sanitizing golf carts and the Pro Shop common areas throughout the day, and many more.

Puerto Rico's 18 golf courses are located throughout the Island – from the northwestern tip to the East Coast – with several in northeastern Puerto Rico near capital San Juan. The Island is an enchanting destination where history, culture, gastronomy, nightlife, beaches, hotels and resorts abound. It requires no passport for American citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency, and is the air hub of the Caribbean. There are more than 4,000 restaurants, and the lodging venues range from top hospitality brands to being named a top 10 Airbnb world destination.

The Island's golf venues include:

TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes) – 787-626-1020

Costa Caribe (27) – 787-812-2650

Fort Buchanan (9) – 787-707-3980

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (36) – 787-888-6000

Rio Bayamon (18) – 787-740-1419

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve/Coco Beach (36) – 787-657-2000

The St. Regis Bahia Beach (18) – 787-809-8000

Caguas Real (18) – 787-653-1573

Royal Isabela (18) – 787-609-5888

Deportivo del Oeste (18) – 787-851-8880

Palmas Athletic Club (36) – 787-656-3000

Punta Borinquen (18) – 787-890-2987

El Legado (18) – 787-866-8894

El Conquistador (18) – 787-863-1000

For more information on Island golf courses, resorts, and other destination attractions along with Puerto Rico's new health and safety guidelines visit: DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

