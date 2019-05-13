Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 38% Increase in First Quarter Earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: SVBI) parent company of Severn Bank, today announced net income of $2.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2019 versus $1.9 million for the same quarter in 2018, which is a 38% increase in earnings. On a diluted per share basis, earnings were $0.20 versus $0.15 for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

"Earnings look great for this quarter again," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "We are pleased with the upward trend in earnings. We have launched an exciting new retail deposit product offering, Kasasa rewards checking and are having success building on relationships with local businesses and business owners. Our community continues to see us as a partner in their success and calls on us for all of their banking needs."

Net interest income increased 16% during the first quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $8.1 million during the first quarter of 2019 versus $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income increased 26% during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest income was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, up from $1.8 million as of March 31, 2018. Growth in mortgage banking revenue, real estate commissions, and deposit fees contributed to the increase.

Noninterest expenses were $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 versus $6.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase is due to several factors, including: higher occupancy costs as a result of the addition of a Wayson's Corner Branch in the second quarter of 2018; additional staffing due to the added Wayson's Corner Branch and the addition of a Frederick mortgage production office in the second quarter of 2018; along with higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and real estate brokers as a result of increased production in 2019.

Asset quality remains strong with total non-accrual loans to total loans at 0.6% compared to 0.7% as of December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets to total assets held steady at 0.6% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 0.6% as of December 31, 2018.

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $885 million and six branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarter-to-Date income statement results: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 9,167 $ 8,371 $ 796 10%

Interest on securities 259 320 (61) -19%

Other interest income 1,117 186 931 501%

















Total interest income 10,543 8,877 1,666 19%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,869 1,133 736 65%

Interest on long term borrowings 589 760 (171) -23%

















Total interest expense 2,458 1,893 565 30%

















Net interest income 8,085 6,984 1,101 16%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 0 0 - 0%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 8,085 6,984 1,101 16%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 720 595 125 21%

Real Estate Commissions 482 385 97 25%

Real Estate Management Income 164 183 (19) -11%

Other noninterest income 894 630 264 42%

















Total noninterest income 2,260 1,793 467 26%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 10,345 8,777 1,568 18%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 4,525 4,278 247 6%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 415 344 71 21%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 125 32 93 291%

Other

1,685 1,493 192 13%

















Total noninterest expense 6,750 6,147 603 10%

















Income before income tax provision 3,595 2,630 965 37%

















Income tax provision 986 745 241 32%

















Net income $ 2,609 $ 1,885 $ 724 38%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,609 $ 1,815 $ 794 44%

















Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 3,276 $ 2,880 $ 396 14%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 109,825 185,460 (75,635) -41%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 8,780 8,780 0 0%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 10,992 11,978 (986) -8%

Investment securities held to maturity 35,793 38,912 (3,119) -8%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,660 9,686 (3,026) -31%

Loans receivable 674,220 682,349 (8,129) -1%

Allowance for loan losses (8,085) (8,044) (41) 1%

Accrued interest receivable 2,632 2,848 (216) -8%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,601 1,537 64 4%

Premises and equipment, net 22,483 22,745 (262) -1%

Restricted stock investments 2,856 3,766 (910) -24%

Bank owned life insurance 5,264 5,225 39 1%

Deferred income taxes, net 2,159 2,363 (204) -9%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,587 3,748 2,839 76%























$ 885,043 $ 974,233 $ (89,190) -9%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 709,873 $ 779,506 $ (69,633) -9%

Borrowings 48,500 73,500 (25,000) -34%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,223 2,155 3,068 142%

















Total Liabilities 784,215 875,780 (91,565) -10%

















Common stock 128 128 - 0%

Additional paid-in capital 65,662 65,538 124 0%

Retained earnings 35,087 32,860 2,227 7%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) (49) (73) 24 -33%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 100,828 98,453 2,375 2%























$ 885,043 $ 974,233 $ (89,190) -9%

















Severn Bancorp, Inc.





Selected Financial Data





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended March 31, 2019















2019 2018







Per Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.15









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.15









Average basic shares outstanding 12,773,259 12,241,554









Average diluted shares outstanding 12,857,643 12,334,637









Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 7.81 $ 7.46



























Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets 1.14% 0.94%









Return on average equity 10.47% 8.11%









Net interest margin 3.65% 3.66%









Efficiency ratio* 64.04% 69.67%























































March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018







Asset Quality Data:













Non-accrual loans $ 3,795 $ 4,656









Foreclosed real estate 1,601 1,537











Total non-performing assets 5,396 6,193









Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.6% 0.7%









Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.4% 0.5%









Allowance for loan losses 8,085 8,044









Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.2% 1.2%









Allowance for loan losses to total















non-accrual loans 213.0% 172.8%









Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.6% 0.6%









Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) 443 446









Performing troubled debt restructurings 10,618 10,698









Loan to deposit ratio 95.0% 87.5%



























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income





















