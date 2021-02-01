Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.2 million and $8.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.20 for the fourth quarter and $0.52 per share for the year ended 2020, down from $0.09 and $0.64 per share, respectively, from the fourth quarter and year ended 2019.

Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is attempting to keep employees and customers safe through remote working, social distancing, wearing masks, appointment-only branch banking, and following other protocols that are designed to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with customers to minimize losses. The Company also continued to participate in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help disburse loans to our business customers to provide them with additional working capital.

"The Company had a successful fourth quarter, our best quarter of 2020. The continued high volume of residential mortgage originations and growth of commercial relationships and new personal accounts has contributed well to earnings. The Bank continues to be a strong resource to the local business community, while originating a record amount of residential mortgages," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Even at a time of economic uncertainty, Severn Bank emerged strong and well poised to weather any upcoming economic challenges," Mr. Hyatt said.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $27.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.9 million and $30.5 million for the same periods in 2019. The year over year decreases in interest income was driven by lower volumes of earning assets, particularly from significantly lower interest rates earned on medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in fed funds or interest bearing deposits with other banks and earned higher interest income during 2019. Also, loan interest income decreased from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding PPP loans, which was slightly offset by a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings.

Provision expense was $50 thousand for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $900 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to no provision and a negative provision of $500 thousand for the same periods in 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.35% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2020, higher than the 1.11% level at December 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the increased percentage of the allowance to total loans were increases in qualitative factors from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and net recoveries during the year.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and $10.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $33.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.7 million and $29.7 million for the same periods in 2019. There were higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production and higher occupancy and staffing costs as a result of a new branch in Crofton being opened during the 4th quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $127 million to $953 million at December 31, 2020 from $826 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well an increased bond portfolio and higher loans held for sale. Deposits also increased by $145 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank

Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







































December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019* $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 4,819 $ 2,892 $ 1,927 67%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 151,790 85,301 66,489 78%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 3,580 7,540 (3,960) -53%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 65,098 12,906 52,192 404%

Investment securities held to maturity 15,943 25,960 (10,017) -39%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 36,299 10,910 25,389 233%

Loans receivable 642,882 645,685 (2,803) 0%

Allowance for loan losses (8,670) (7,138) (1,532) 21%

Accrued interest receivable 2,576 2,458 118 5%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,010 2,387 (1,377) -58%

Premises and equipment, net 20,940 22,144 (1,204) -5%

Restricted stock investments 1,236 2,431 (1,195) -49%

Bank owned life insurance 5,517 5,377 140 3%

Deferred income taxes, net 1,145 863 282 33%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,388 6,318 2,070 33%

















Total Assets $ 952,553 $ 826,034 $ 126,519 15%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 806,456 $ 661,049 $ 145,407 22%

Borrowings 10,000 35,000 (25,000) -71%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,831 4,779 1,052 22%

















Total Liabilities 842,906 721,447 121,459 17%

















Common stock 128 128 - 0%

Additional paid-in capital 66,251 65,944 307 0%

Retained earnings 43,216 38,560 4,656 12%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 52 (45) 97 -216%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 109,647 104,587 5,060 5%

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 952,553 $ 826,034 $ 126,519 15%

* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.





Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended December 31,











2020 2019* $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 8,313 $ 8,662 $ (348) -4%

Interest on securities 327 206 121 59%

Other interest income 53 321 (268) -83%

















Total interest income 8,693 9,189 (496) -5%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 930 1,851 (921) -50%

Interest on long term borrowings 173 410 (237) -58%

















Total interest expense 1,103 2,261 (1,158) -51%

















Net interest income 7,590 6,928 662 10%

















Provision for loan losses 50 - 50 0%

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,540 6,928 612 9%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 2,920 832 2,088 251%

Real Estate Commissions 357 544 (187) -34%

Real Estate Management Income 176 157 19 12%

Other noninterest income 1,386 1,043 343 33%

















Total noninterest income 4,839 2,576 2,263 88%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses 12,379 9,504 2,875 30%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 6,505 5,239 1,266 24%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 432 520 (88) -17%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate (65) (82) 17 -21%

Other

2,079 2,051 28 1%

















Total noninterest expense 8,951 7,728 1,223 16%

















Income before income tax provision 3,428 1,776 1,652 93%

















Income tax provision 922 591 331 56%

















Net income $ 2,506 $ 1,185 $ 1,321 111%

* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.





Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Year Ended December 31,











2020 2019* $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 32,330 $ 36,201 $ (3,871) -11%

Interest on securities 1,034 930 104 11%

Other interest income 547 2,679 (2,132) -80%

















Total interest income 33,911 39,810 (5,899) -15%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 5,252 7,350 (2,098) -29%

Interest on long term borrowings 1,139 1,953 (814) -42%

















Total interest expense 6,391 9,303 (2,912) -31%

















Net interest income 27,520 30,507 (2,987) -10%

















Provision for loan losses 900 (500) 1,400 -280%

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,620 31,007 (4,387) -14%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 9,466 3,747 5,719 153%

Real Estate Commissions 1,213 1,834 (621) -34%

Real Estate Management Income 646 627 19 3%

Other noninterest income 4,489 4,056 433 11%

















Total noninterest income 15,814 10,264 5,550 54%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses 42,434 41,271 1,164 3%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 23,183 19,738 3,446 17%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 1,780 1,703 77 4%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate (23) 172 (195) -113%

Other

8,112 8,048 64 1%

















Total noninterest expense 33,052 29,661 3,391 11%

















Income before income tax provision 9,382 11,610 (2,228) -19%

















Income tax provision 2,676 3,328 (652) -20%

















Net income $ 6,706 $ 8,282 $ (1,576) -19%





* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,







2020 2019***

2020 2019*** Per Share Data:







.

Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.65

$ 0.20 $ 0.09

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.64

$ 0.20 $ 0.09

Average basic shares outstanding 12,816,415 12,780,980

12,827,030 12,798,480

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,831,787 12,855,351

12,837,972 12,859,916

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 0.77% 0.91%

1.11% 0.53%

Return on average equity 6.24% 8.07%

9.34% 4.51%

Net interest margin 3.29% 3.50%

3.50% 3.26%

Efficiency ratio** 76.32% 72.33%

72.54% 82.17%











































December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 4,380 $ 4,242







Foreclosed real estate $ 1,010 $ 2,387









Total non-performing assets $ 5,390 $ 6,629







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.68% 0.66%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.46% 0.51%







Allowance for loan losses $ 8,670 $ 7,138







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35% 1.11%







Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans 1.42% 1.11%







Allowance for loan losses to total













non-accrual loans 197.9% 168.3%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.57% 0.80%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) $ 163 $ 85







Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 6,589 $ 8,858







Loan to deposit ratio 79.7% 97.7%























** This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income



*** Earnings per share amounts, performance ratios, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets for 2019 have been updated to reflect the immaterial correction of an error described above.

SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.severnbank.com

