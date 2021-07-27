Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $1.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.7 million and $2.3 million for the same periods in 2020. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.13 for the second quarter and $0.44 for the first six months of 2021 compared to $0.14 and $0.18, respectively, from the second quarter and first six months of 2020.

Reaction to COVID-19

The Company continues to be vigilant regarding COVID-19. While branches and offices remain fully open at this time, remote working arrangements and social distancing remain in place. The Company is aware of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections arising out of the so-called Delta variant and is prepared to restore other protocols, as may prove to be necessary.

"The Company has experienced a significant amount of loan payoffs and maintains an extraordinarily high degree of liquidity," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite substantial loan originations, loan payoffs have resulted in negative loan growth. In this low interest rate environment very little can be earned on liquidity, so as a result, earnings were less than desired in the second quarter. The Bank's loan pipeline remains robust, and if there is a slowing of loan payoffs positive loan growth should take place going forward."

"Residential mortgage originations remain steady, with low rates continuing to fuel that activity, resulting in fee income to the Bank," said Mr. Hyatt.

"The pending merger between the Company and Shore Bancshares, Inc. continues to move forward with closing anticipated later this year," Mr. Hyatt stated.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $7.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $6.6 million and $13.4 million for the same periods in 2020. The increases in interest income was driven by higher volumes of earning assets, including a significantly higher volume of medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in the securities portfolio as well as held in fed funds and interest bearing deposits with other banks. Also, a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings contributed to the increased net interest income. These benefits were slightly offset by lower loan interest income from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

The Company recorded a reversal of provision of $(325) thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $(1.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.28% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.35% at December 31, 2020 and 1.24% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.37% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.42% at December 31, 2020 and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. The reversal of provisions in the first and second quarters of 2021 and the decline in the balance of the allowance for loan losses as compared to year end 2020 was attributable to a decline in total loans, net of PPP loans, which are excluded from the allowance due to their underlying guarantees.

Noninterest income was $3.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.2 million and $6.3 million for the same periods in 2020. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $8.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $7.5 million and $15.7 million for the same periods in 2020. The largest increase was attributable to higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production as well as $330 thousand of merger related expenses through the first six months of the year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $193 million to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021 from $953 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well as an increased bond portfolio. Deposits also increased by $189 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offsets those funds by maintaining short term liquidity to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank

Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







































June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 4,057 $ 4,819 $ (762) -16%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 305,746 151,790 153,956 101%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 844 3,580 (2,736) -76%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 21,278 65,098 (43,820) -67%

Investment securities held to maturity 135,765 15,943 119,822 752%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 32,869 36,299 (3,430) -9%

Loans receivable 613,329 642,882 (29,553) -5%

Allowance for loan losses (7,878) (8,670) 792 -9%

Accrued interest receivable 2,336 2,576 (240) -9%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,010 1,010 0 0%

Premises and equipment, net 20,278 20,940 (662) -3%

Restricted stock investments 970 1,236 (266) -22%

Bank owned life insurance 5,583 5,517 66 1%

Deferred income taxes, net 112 1,145 (1,033) -90%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,930 8,388 542 6%

















Total Assets $ 1,145,229 $ 952,553 $ 192,676 20%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 995,722 $ 806,456 $ 189,266 23%

Borrowings 10,000 10,000 - 0%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,725 5,831 (1,106) -19%

















Total Liabilities 1,031,066 842,906 188,160 22%

















Common stock 129 128 1 0%

Additional paid-in capital 66,392 66,251 141 0%

Retained earnings 47,561 43,216 4,345 10%

Accumulated comprehensive income 81 52 29 56%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 114,163 109,647 4,516 4%

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,145,229 $ 952,553 $ 192,676 20%

Severn Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended June 30,











2021 2020 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 7,378 $ 8,078 $ (700) -9%

Interest on securities 426 216 210 97%

Other interest income 79 67 12 18%

















Total interest income 7,883 8,361 (478) -6%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 707 1,383 (676) -49%

Interest on long term borrowings 166 333 (167) -50%

















Total interest expense 873 1,716 (843) -49%

















Net interest income 7,010 6,645 365 5%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (325) - (325) -100%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 7,335 6,645 690 10%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 2,300 1,990 310 16%

Real Estate Commissions 7 130 (123) -95%

Real Estate Management Income - 155 (155) -100%

Other noninterest income 1,449 962 487 51%

















Total noninterest income 3,756 3,237 519 16%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 11,091 9,882 1,209 12%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 5,829 5,171 658 13%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 486 445 41 9%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 44 16 28 175%

Other

2,313 1,855 458 25%

















Total noninterest expense 8,672 7,487 1,185 16%

















Income before income tax provision 2,419 2,395 24 1%

















Income tax provision 699 658 41 6%

















Net income $ 1,719 $ 1,737 $ (18) -1%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Six Months Ended June 30,











2021 2020 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 15,622 $ 16,416 $ (794) -5%

Interest on securities 718 435 283 65%

Other interest income 152 426 (274) -64%

















Total interest income 16,492 17,277 (785) -5%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,491 3,180 (1,689) -53%

Interest on long term borrowings 333 697 (364) -52%

















Total interest expense 1,824 3,877 (2,053) -53%

















Net interest income 14,668 13,400 1,268 9%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (1,075) 750 (1,825) -243%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 15,743 12,650 3,093 24%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 6,696 3,624 3,072 85%

Real Estate Commissions 168 440 (272) -62%

Real Estate Management Income - 320 (320) -100%

Other noninterest income 2,651 1,878 773 41%

















Total noninterest income 9,515 6,262 3,253 52%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 25,258 18,912 6,346 34%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 12,051 10,632 1,419 13%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 957 963 (6) -1%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 46 90 (44) -49%

Other

4,424 4,054 370 9%

















Total noninterest expense 17,478 15,739 1,739 11%

















Income before income tax provision 7,780 3,173 4,607 145%

















Income tax provision 2,149 871 1,278 147%

















Net income $ 5,631 $ 2,302 $ 3,329 145%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,







2021 2020

2021 2020 Per Share Data:







.

Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.18

$ 0.13 $ 0.14

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.18

$ 0.13 $ 0.14

Average basic shares outstanding 12,852,741 12,812,808

12,858,076 12,812,976

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,923,184 12,834,348

12,944,644 12,818,556

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 1.07% 0.54%

0.64% 0.81%

Return on average equity 10.23% 4.30%

6.16% 6.51%

Net interest margin 2.89% 3.30%

3.06% 3.22%

Efficiency ratio* 72.09% 79.59%

80.14% 75.60%











































June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 1,234 $ 4,380







Foreclosed real estate $ 1,010 $ 1,010









Total non-performing assets $ 2,244 $ 5,390







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.20% 0.68%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.11% 0.46%







Allowance for loan losses $ 7,878 $ 8,670







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28% 1.35%







Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans 1.37% 1.42%







Allowance for loan losses to total













non-accrual loans 638.4% 197.9%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.20% 0.57%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) $ 155 $ 163







Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 5,839 $ 6,589







Loan to deposit ratio 61.6% 79.7%























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income

