Sevier County Bank Announces New Retail Leadership Team

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevier County Bank (SCB) is pleased to announce that Montay Calloway and Amy Abercrombie have joined the bank as retail market leaders.

Montay Calloway (left) and Amy Abercrombie (right) have joined Sevier County Bank as retail market leaders. Calloway (left) and Abercrombie (right) will each have responsibility for three of the bank's six locations.

A graduate of Maryville College, Calloway brings 15 years of experience in the financial services industry in the community of Sevierville, having most recently worked with US Bank. Calloway is actively engaged in the community as a member of the Sevierville Sunrise Rotary Club and served as the group's president in 2018. He was recognized for his contributions to the Pigeon Forge community as the 2018 recipient of the Chamber's "Isaac Love Legacy Award" and presently serves as a board member of the Pigeon Forge Chamber. Calloway is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Sevier, a specialized, ten-month program designed to enhance the skills and talents of established community leaders.

Abercrombie has worked in both the retail and financial services industries in a career that spans nearly 25 years. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Abercrombie has served in Sevier, Blount, and Knox counties. She brings particular experience and talent in the areas of training, teambuilding, and coaching and employee development.

Bobby Stoffle, president and chief executive officer (CEO), of Sevier County Bank commented, "As we move into 2020 and our 111th year of serving Sevier and surrounding counties, we are thrilled to have two community and industry leaders the caliber of Montay and Amy joining our team. We have a wonderful group of employees, and Montay and Amy are uniquely qualified to lead our retail team into the future of SCB."

John Presley, Executive Chairman, echoed Stoffle's sentiments. "Bobby and our board of directors have done an amazing job leading this bank through some tough times the last ten years, and now, as we are recapitalized and positioned for new growth, Montay and Amy will be invaluable additions to our team," Presley added. "They understand our community and our customers and have experience that will benefit all of our retail staff."

Calloway and Abercrombie joined SCB this week and each will have responsibility for three of the bank's six locations. Together, they will lead the retail business line of the bank.

Founded in 1909, Sevier County Bank operates six full-service locations and provides a wide array of financial services products including commercial lending, wealth management, and mortgage lending. The bank currently has $330 million in assets.

Contact:

John Presley

Executive Chairman

Bobby Stoffle

President and CEO

865-453-6101

SOURCE Sevier County Bank

Related Links

https://www.bankscb.com

