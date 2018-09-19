Seville Classics® Introduces AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Desk at CES® 2019

Designed with a contemporary, neo-industrial aesthetic that complements modern office environments and homes, the AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk features dual-electric motors that lift the desk from 29 inches to 47 inches high with a simple touch of the AIRLIFT® controller. For a smooth transition, the dual motors adjust the desk top quickly at 1.2 inches per second.

For ease of use, the AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk offers a memory feature where users can store up to three height settings for reliable adjustment throughout the day. The desk also includes two USB-A charging ports, with each port supplying 2.4 amps at 5 volts (10 watts) of power for fast charging of high-performance smartphones and digital devices simultaneously.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ as an Innovation Awards Honoree for our new AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk," said Martin C. Avila, Vice President, Seville Classics. "When designing our new standing desk, we focused heavily on providing a premium experience at an even better price point, through offerings like our independently powered charging ports and capacitive touch pad controller. We are excited to introduce our award-winning solution to the discerning, technology-focused audience that CES is known for."

Seville Classics' AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk is available in a black, white, or gray frame with a single, large tempered glass work surface in white or black. The desk includes a pull-out storage drawer with a single divider that lets users separate accessories, pens, and markers from larger items like iPads and stationary.

Seville Classics' AIRLIFT® Tempered Glass Electric Standing Desk is available now and can be purchased via www.sevilleclassics.com for $399.99.

About Seville Classics

Seville Classics has been a global leader in home organization and storage solutions for over 40 years, and is a leading supplier of standing desk solutions. Our team of product engineers and designers are consistently working hard to craft premium sit-to-stand products at an affordable price point. Our focus centers on bringing innovative housewares and hardware products to homes and businesses with superior design, quality, and value. For more information about Seville Classics, visit our blog, Pinterest, Facebook, or Twitter pages or www.sevilleclassics.com.

