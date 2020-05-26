Sevin Yeltekin Named Dean of the Simon Business School

Yeltekin joined the Tepper School of Business in 2005 as assistant professor of economics and was named professor in 2017. She has also been serving as Tepper's senior associate dean of education since 2017, advancing the academic and student experience for the school's undergraduate and graduate programs.

"Simon Business School, with its rigorous, analytical and research-driven approach to education is a perfect fit for my background and vision," said Yeltekin. "Simon delivers the state of the art and foundational skills in all of its programs to help the next generation of leaders create innovative solutions for businesses and society at large. This is a remarkable time to be in business education and in higher education in general. The business and societal challenges and opportunities are unprecedented, and I am looking forward to working with the remarkable scholars, staff and students at Simon to meet these challenges and create a new future for them, for the school and the university."

A highly respected macroeconomics scholar, Yeltekin is well-known for her research in the design of sustainable monetary and fiscal policies in environments where policymakers and the public have informational asymmetry. Her research spans fiscal policy design, social insurance design, computational economics and asset pricing implications of macro policy. She co-founded and leads the Blockchain Initiative at Tepper, which brought together all of the school's research, teaching and thought leadership on blockchain and cryptocurrencies under one umbrella.

She has been a member of the advisory board for the Carnegie Rochester NYU Series on Public Policy since 2012. The series has been a semi-annual event occurring on a rotating basis at each university and encourages the interchange of scientific ideas among analysts with different approaches and gives greater understanding by academic economists of practitioner's environments.

"Sevin is an internationally renowned economics scholar and an esteemed innovator in business education, and I am proud to introduce her as Simon's eighth dean and the school's first ever woman leader," said University Provost Rob Clark. "She is exceptionally well prepared to lead Simon with both ambition and ability to continue to enhance the school's prominence nationally and globally and provide students with outstanding academic and professional experiences."

"I also wish to thank Dean Andrew Ainslie for his outstanding service as dean for six years. His leadership has undoubtedly advanced the Simon Business School in significant and meaningful ways," said Clark.

Yeltekin's appointment follows a national search led by Jim Brickley, the Gleason Professor of Business Administration at Simon, to identify a successor to Ainslie, who has led the school since 2014. Since its formal establishment as a graduate school in 1958, Simon has grown to an enrollment of more than 1,200 students across nearly a dozen degree programs and was the first graduate business program in the nation to earn STEM designation for all of the school's full-time programs.

"I'm delighted to welcome Sevin Yeltekin to Rochester knowing that she brings great intellectual energy and strategic vision to this key leadership role," said University President Sarah Mangelsdorf. "I'm very confident she will take the Simon Business School to new, great levels."

Prior to joining the Tepper School, Yeltekin was a member of the faculty at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She has served as an associate editor at four journals: Operations Research, Journal of Monetary Economics, Macroeconomic Dynamics and Quantitative Economics.

She received her bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from Wellesley College, and master's and PhD degrees in economics from Stanford University.

SOURCE Simon Business School

