Sewa International Releases $100,000 to Nepal, $50,000 to Trinidad and Tobago to Fight COVID-19

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International has announced $100,000 in aid to Nepal and $50,000 to Trinidad and Tobago for COVID -19 relief efforts as the second wave of the pandemic is gaining strength in the two countries. The COVID-19 second wave is rapidly spreading in Nepal and the test positive rate has crossed 47 percent.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, inaugurated Sewa International's Nepal Covid Care Center in Kathmandu on Monday, May 17, 2021 Sewa International's COVID Care Center at Aggrawal Kendra in Kathmandu, Nepal

"Similar to our ongoing campaign to help India, we have launched 'Help Nepal Defeat COVID-19' campaign to raise funds to send oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other lifesaving equipment to Nepal," Sewa International's Vice President for Administration, Ashwani Garg said.

According to Swadesh Katoch, Sewa International's Vice President for Disaster Recovery, Sewa is planning to send 54 oxygen concentrators, 500 oximeters, 250 infrared thermometers, and 250 electronic blood pressure monitors to Trinidad and Tobago as the initial shipment in a week. Sewa International of Trinidad and Tobago is working with its partner organizations to distribute food, medicine, and other essentials to people who are in need.

"Sewa is working with the Nepal Medical Association, Aggrawal Sewa Kendra, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, and Upkar Sewa and our other partner organizations. Many Nepal related organizations in the US have been reaching out to Sewa to collaborate in this effort. Sewa International Nepal in collaboration with its partner organizations started our first COVID isolation center in Aggrawal Kendra in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, May 17. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, inaugurated the center," Ashwani Garg said.

The COVID Care Center has 22 rooms that accommodate two patients each. It also has three big dormitories that house more than 80 beds. If required, bed capacity can be increased to 150 in these dormitories. Sewa International has also started work in three other places in Nepal where food and basic medicines are being distributed to people in need.

"Sewa carried out major disaster relief and recovery activities in Nepal during the 2015 earthquake and we have the experience working in Nepal and we have volunteers on the ground. We are grateful to Americans who gave their generous support to our India campaign and request them to extend their complete support to Nepal to fight COVID-19 at this hour as Nepal is not really equipped to face a crisis of this magnitude," said Arun Kankani, President of Sewa International.

Sewa's Director of Disaster Response, Achalesh Amar, and Anup Bhasin, Sewa's Houston Chapter Joint Coordinator, met Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Ambassador of Nepal in Houston on Monday May 17, to the United States and apprised him of the work being done by Sewa International in Nepal.

