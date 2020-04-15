Sewer Machine Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Tank Capacity

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sewer machine market was valued at US$ 76.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2020â€"2027. With the presence of several well-established as well as emerging players, the sewer machine market is experiencing steady growth rate, and it is further likely to exhibit similar growth trend during the forecast period. The residential construction sector has started gaining momentum in recent years after weak growth in the past years. This is due to a continuous surge in the global population and increasing demand for single-family homes. This growth in residential construction is likely to surge the need for sewer cleaning activities in sewer lines and latrine, which would further boost the demand for sewer machines in the coming years. The presence of a large number of players operating in the global marketplace is a key factor that has been fueling the market growth over the years. However, the longer lifespan of the machines is a restricting the market growth as the longevity of the machines that are already in use lowers the new sales. Furthermore, the sewer machine market is expected to witness growth with the full-fledged commercialization of robotic sewage cleaning machines in the coming years.



Based on geography, the sewer machine market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).North America dominated the sewer machine market in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC.



The dominance of North America is majorly attributed to the continuous emphasis on the clean environment by governments.The municipalities across the US, Canada, and Mexico strive to maintain a clog-free sewage or drainage system.



Additionally, the presence of a greater number of well-known market players across the region facilitates North America to lead to the global sewer machine market.



Europe and APAC currently compete closely to gain market share; however, APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.As Europe and APAC are witnessing a significant rise in population, the regions are witnessing large amount of debris across the drainage systems.



This compels the municipalities in these regions to procure high-capacity sewer machines in large numbers.



The MEA and SAM are also contributing a significant share to the sewer machine market in terms of revenue and volume.As the regions are experiencing the rise in urbanization and attracting more foreign direct investments (FDIs), governments of the countries in these regions have begun allocating substantial percentages of budgets on the adoption of advanced technologies.



Moreover, the trend of clean sewage and drainage system is also rising with the escalating urbanization, which is showcasing a year-on-year increase in the number of sewer machine procurement.



The overall sewer machine market is predominantly driven by booming spending on domestic infrastructure, and the elevating requirement of rehabilitation and replacement of maturing sewer groundwork.However, the world is facing a substantial shortage of skilled labor, which is a key challenge faced by sewer machine operators or end users.



Nevertheless, to bridge the gap between labor shortage and demand for sewer machine operations, several rental service providers are emerging in developed and developing countries. Hence, the increase in rental service providers over the years would lead to the rise in the procurement of these machines, which would drive the sewer machine market growth in the coming years.



American Jetter, Gapvax, Inc., Gradall Industries, Inc., Jack Doheny Companies, Rivard, Sewer Equipment Co. of America, Spartan Tool Inc., Vac-con, Inc., Vactor Manufacturing, Inc., and Veolia are among the key players operating in the sewer machine market.



The historical trends, current trends, and future outlook according to the manufacturersâ€™ perspectives, as well as the end usersâ€™ point of views, are the bases of the analysis of the sewer machine market.The overall global sewer machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.



To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the sewer machine market with respects to all the segments.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the sewer machine industry.



