Sewio Evangelizes UWB Technology With Free Digital Hero Enablement Kits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewio, a UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) vendor, gives away three Digital Hero Enablement Kits for free to evangelize ultrawideband (UWB) technology and its advantages to the wider market.

Sewio offers a chance to win one of the three Digital Hero Enablement Kits (each worth $4,532) to anyone answering two short questions. This kit not only includes the UWB RTLS Kit, whose hardware and software can later be used in a full-scale digitalization project, but also three hours of consulting with Sewio's customer experience team to discuss contestants' needs and ideas and their technological deployment.

These Digital Hero Enablement Kits allow companies to get hands-on experience of Sewio RTLS, which has been selected as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Indoor Location Services. At the same time, they can test drive the same UWB technology, that Apple recently started adding to its iPhones and will soon become the industry standard of all major mobile phone manufacturers, just as with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

"We are thrilled to be opening up the very real benefits that ultrawideband technology delivers to companies by offering these three Digital Hero Enablement Kits. The ability to precisely track materials, goods and personnel not only helps optimize workflows, processes and logistics by reducing significant costs and wasted man-hours, but it provides a valuable lifeline to ensure staff are not only accounted for should a serious incident occur, as well as helping prevent staff and site visitors alike from entering into dangerous or restricted zones. In the current pandemic climate, we have seen that the adoption of digital transformation has proved to be a major key to futureproofing companies' survival. By leveraging this technology, businesses can ensure they hit the ground running when the threat of COVID-19 has diminished and taken advantage of the serious competitive edge that accurate and reliable indoor tracking provides," said Petr Passinger, CMO at Sewio.

The contest starts on Sept. 7, 2020, and on Oct. 31, 2020, the three soon-to-be digital heroes will be selected based on their answers.

About Sewio Networks

Sewio Networks is the manufacturer of a real-time location system (RTLS) for indoor location tracking that drives business results for companies in the intralogistics, retail, sport, entertainment and livestock industries. The Sewio system is built on ultra-wideband technology (UWB) and delivered with RTLS Studio, remote management and visualization software.

