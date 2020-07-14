BRNO, Czechia, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewio, a UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) vendor, is excited to share that they were named a Customers' Choice in the June 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Indoor Location Services. Gartner defines this market as vendors that supply hardware and software components to provide indoor location solutions to a breadth of organizations that include enterprises as well as the owners of public venues.

Sewio is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Indoor Location Services

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

To qualify for the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Indoor Location Services, vendors must have a product that is aligned to the ILS market, have a rating out of five stars that is equal to or higher than the mean rating for the ILS market, and must meet a review coverage and diversity requirement defined by Gartner. As of July 7, 2020, Sewio had received 4.5 out of 5 stars for its products from 158 verified honest customer reviews.

Reviews for Sewio RTLS for indoor tracking include:

"Sewio Is The Best Tool To Track Real Time Location In Industry: Sewio is the real time location system provides us high degree of accuracy even with a long distance bases on ultra wideband." QA in Services Industry

"Real-Time Monitoring: We use Sewio RTLS to monitor the location of equipment in our warehouses. The system is super accurate and has a very easy to use interface." IT Analysts in Manufacturing

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Sewio Networks

Sewio Networks is the manufacturer of a real-time location system (RTLS) for indoor tracking that drives business results for companies in the intralogistics, retail, sport, entertainment and livestock industries. The Sewio system is built on ultra-wideband technology (UWB) and delivered with RTLS Studio, remote management and visualization software.

All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

