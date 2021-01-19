Sex Comes to Ohio Just in Time for Valentine's Day

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day 2021 "Sex," MAWBY Sparkling Wines' award-winning sparkling brut rosé, is now available in select stores in Ohio (distributed by Heidelberg Distributing Company) and via the web.

"Sex is a delicious, fruit-forward sparkling wine that appeals to all bubbly fans," says Mike Laing, Partner and Director of MAWBYness for MAWBY Sparkling. "The name is fun, but the product is serious. We're thrilled to be bringing Sex to Ohio so everyone can tastefully toast with their friends on Galentine's Day and their significant other on Feb. 14."

Sex sparkling brut rosé is MAWBY's most provocative wine offering. A brut blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Chardonnay, Riesling and Muscat grapes, this wine has ripe red fruit aromas, soft fruit flavors and a balanced finish. The juice is fermented in stainless steel tanks, then blended with reserve wines and fermented a second time in a closed tank (the cuve close method).

Sex is so popular that fans can even purchase a Sex subscription online for special pricing and free shipping. To try other MAWBY bubblies, wine drinkers can sign up to be part of the FIZZ Club which already touts more than 200 Ohio members. MAWBY Sparkling has received awards for its sparkling wines both domestically and internationally.

ABOUT MAWBY

MAWBY, Michigan's largest producer of bubblies, is a sparkling wine experience. MAWBYness is a feeling of being, an everyday celebration, a toast to life ... excluding none, welcoming all. MAWBY produces a range of sparkling wines, ciders and now canned products with tastes to suit most any palate, each uniquely approachable, with their own personality and purpose.

Located on the Leelanau Peninsula on the northern 45th latitude (often touted for its quality wines), the company was started in 1973 with the promise to make the best wines while respecting Mother Earth. The farm is part of The Leelanau Conservancy's Farmland Protection, which guarantees the land will be protected from development in perpetuity. The farm is also verified through the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program which certifies that farms use practices that minimize agricultural pollution. The majority of MAWBY's planted acreage is dry farmed meaning that irrigation systems are not used.

