Sex, Relationships, and Divorce During COVID-19: New Report Highlights Pandemic Effects on Relationships

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Connection has compiled statistics from multiple sources to find out how coronavirus has affected love and relationships. The report covers dating, sex, and divorce, with a focus on how the pandemic has affected relationships across the board.

"Recognizing the impact the pandemic has had on relationships isn't straightforward but, by compiling the statistics, we've created an overview of the strain and benefits put on couples and singles during COVID-19," says Tina Fey, founder of Love Connection.

An excerpt from Love Connection's accompanying infographic about the impact of the pandemic on sex, relationships and divorce

Statistics gathered from dating apps, law firms, and numerous studies show that during the pandemic:

50% of people reported a decline in their sex life

27% of participants felt a decrease in relationship satisfaction

46% of people involved in the study didn't notice a difference in their relationship

Divorce applications rose from 40% to 45% in the U.S.

The online dating industry grew roughly 13% during 2020

45% of people have stopped dating altogether during the pandemic

In addition, research indicates that 20% of new marriages (under five months or less) struggled to survive during the pandemic, highlighting how the significant changes during the last year have pressured newlyweds to divorce.

"These surveys and statistics can help us understand how dating and relationships evolve, especially under the pressure of a worldwide pandemic," says Fey. "It's essential to know where vulnerabilities lie within the dating and relationship world so we can continue encouraging and fostering healthier relationships."

View the report here, including the accompanying infographic - https://loveconnection.org/love-and-relationships-during-covid/.

About Love Connection

Love Connection is a platform dedicated to keeping its readers informed on love, relationships, and cultivating meaningful connections. Its goal is to help readers make informed choices about love whilst also being able to recognize unhealthy behaviors which lead to unhappy relationships.

Infographic excerpt

An excerpt from Love Connection's accompanying infographic about the impact of the pandemic on sex, relationships and divorce

