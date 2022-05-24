Sex Toys Market Size In Europe to Garner USD 3.08 Bn in the Personal Products Industry | Technavio

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

The sex toys market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Dildos



Erection Rings



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sex toys market in Europe report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the sex toys market in Europe's growth during the next few years.

Sex Toys Market in Europe: Key Vendor Offerings

BMS Enterprises

Crave Innovations

Doc Johnson Enterprises

FUN FACTORY GmbH

HYTTO PTE. LTD.

JOYDIVISION international AG

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Pipedream Products LLC

Rocks Off Ltd.

Suzon and Monte

TENGA Co. Ltd.

The Aneros Co.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Sex Toys Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the sex toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the sex toys market

Sex Toys Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Regional analysis Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMS Enterprises, Crave Innovations, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, HYTTO PTE. LTD., JOYDIVISION international AG, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Suzon and Monte, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BMS Enterprises

10.4 Crave Innovations

10.5 Doc Johnson Enterprises

10.6 FUN FACTORY GmbH

10.7 HYTTO PTE. LTD.

10.8 JOYDIVISION international AG

10.9 LELOi AB

10.10 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

10.11 Lovehoney Group Ltd.

10.12 WOW Tech International GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

