Sex Toys Market Size to grow by USD 17.58 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio

Mar 28, 2022, 10:15 ET

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest offering by Technavio titled Sex Toys Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025, provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The report also identifies the sex toys market growth potential to increase by USD 17.58 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period. 

Sex Toys Market Dynamics

  • Increasing Popularity of Sex Toys: The growing awareness and changing perceptions about sexual wellness among users is increasing the use of sex toys. The rising acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboos, has enabled many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys.
  • RIsing Exposure to Sex Toys: The growing exposure of sex toys through media is increasing the awareness and adoption of sex toys among people across the world. The increased sales of sex toys are encouraging manufacturers such as LELO to introduce sex toys with disruptive technologies such as TIANI 24k.

Sex Toys Market Company Profiles

The sex toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The sex toys market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors.

Some of the key vendors in the market and their offerings are:

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers sex toys such as condoms, vibrators, and lubricants.
  • Doc Johnson Enterprises: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, masturbators, and others.
  • JIMMYJANE: The company offers a range of sex toys such as bullets, dildos, plugs, lubricants, C-rings, and others.
  • LELOi AB: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and others.
  • Luvu Brands Inc.:The company offers sex toys under the brands Liberator, Avana, Jaxx, and others.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The company offers sex toys under the brand durex.
  • Tantus Inc.:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.
  • TENGA Co. Ltd.:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.
  • The Aneros Co.:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.
  • WOW Tech International GmbH:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By Product, the market is classified into (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others). The adult vibrators product segment will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The adult vibrators market is growing in terms of market size and product offerings. Startup companies and key vendors have introduced various innovative product offerings. Vendors have expanded their product portfolio in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to gain a competitive edge.
  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for sex toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing will facilitate the sex toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 

Sex Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 17.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.61

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape  

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 01:  Parent market

  2.2 Market Characteristics 

  Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

  2.3 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 03:  Personal Products

  2.3.1 Inputs 

  2.3.2 Inbound logistics

  2.3.3 Operations

  2.3.4 Outbound logistics

  2.3.5 Marketing and sales 

  Support activities 

  Innovations 

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 05:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2020 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  4.7 Market condition

  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product 

  The segments covered in this chapter are: 

  • Adult vibrators
  • Dildos
  • Erection rings
  • Others

  5.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product  

  Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

  5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 17: Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 18: Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 19: Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 20: Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 21: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 22: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 23: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 24: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.7 Market opportunity by Product 

  Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel 

  The segments covered in this chapter are: 

  • Online stores
  • Retail outlets and specialty stores

  6.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

  6.3 Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 28: Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 29: Online storess - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

Exhibit 30: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 31: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel 

  Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape  

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape 

The regions covered in the report are: 

  • North America 
  • Europe 
  • APAC
  • South America 
  • MEA

  8.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

  8.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

  8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

  Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  8.8 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

  8.9 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends  

  9.1 Market drivers 

  9.1.1 Increasing popularity of sex toy

  9.1.2 Rapid growth of e-commerce platforms

  9.1.3 Growing demand for remote-controlled sex toy

  9.2 Market challenges 

  9.2.1 Negative social perceptions of sex toy

  9.2.2 Potential risks of sex toy

  9.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies

  Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

  9.3 Market trends 

  9.3.1 Increasing exposure to sex toy

  9.3.2 Growing awareness of health benefits of sex toy

  9.3.3 Rebranding and repositioning of sex toy industry

10. Vendor Landscape 

  10.1 Competitive scenario  

  10.2 Vendor landscape  

  Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

  10.3 Landscape disruption 

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

  10.4 Industry risks  

  Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis 

  11.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

  11.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

  11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc. 

  Exhibit 54:  Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 55:  Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 56:  Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 57:  Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

  11.4 Doc Johnson Enterprises  

  Exhibit 58:  Doc Johnson Enterprises  - Overview

  Exhibit 59:  Doc Johnson Enterprises  - Product and service

  Exhibit 60:  Doc Johnson Enterprises  - Key offerings

  11.5 JIMMYJANE 

  Exhibit 61:  JIMMYJANE - Overview

  Exhibit 62:  JIMMYJANE - Product and service

  Exhibit 63:  JIMMYJANE - Key offerings

  11.6 LELOi AB 

  Exhibit 64:  LELOi AB - Overview

  Exhibit 65:  LELOi AB - Product and service

  Exhibit 66:  LELOi AB - Key offerings

  11.7 Luvu Brands Inc.

  Exhibit 67:  Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 68:  Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 69:  Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 70:  Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

  11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 

  Exhibit 71:  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 72:  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Key news

  Exhibit 74:  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 75:  Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

  11.9 Tantus Inc.  

  Exhibit 76:  Tantus Inc.  - Overview

  Exhibit 77:  Tantus Inc.  - Product and service

  Exhibit 78:  Tantus Inc.  - Key offerings

  11.10 TENGA Co. Ltd.  

  Exhibit 79:  TENGA Co. Ltd.  - Overview

  Exhibit 80:  TENGA Co. Ltd.  - Business segments

  Exhibit 81:  TENGA Co. Ltd.  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 82:  TENGA Co. Ltd.  - Segment focus

  11.11 The Aneros Co 

  Exhibit 83:  The Aneros Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 84:  The Aneros Co. - Product and service

  Exhibit 85:  The Aneros Co. - Key offerings

  11.12 WOW Tech International GmbH  

  Exhibit 86:  WOW Tech International GmbH  - Overview

  Exhibit 87:  WOW Tech International GmbH  - Product and service

  Exhibit 88:  WOW Tech International GmbH  - Key offerings

12. Appendix 

  12.1 Scope of the report 

  12.1.1 Market definition

  12.1.2 Objectives

  12.1.3 Notes and caveats

  12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

  12.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 92: Information sources

  12.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

