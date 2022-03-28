Sex Toys Market Size to grow by USD 17.58 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 28, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest offering by Technavio titled Sex Toys Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025, provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The report also identifies the sex toys market growth potential to increase by USD 17.58 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period.
Sex Toys Market Dynamics
- Increasing Popularity of Sex Toys: The growing awareness and changing perceptions about sexual wellness among users is increasing the use of sex toys. The rising acceptance of sex toys, where they are no longer considered taboos, has enabled many couples to enhance their sexual lives with the use of sex toys.
- RIsing Exposure to Sex Toys: The growing exposure of sex toys through media is increasing the awareness and adoption of sex toys among people across the world. The increased sales of sex toys are encouraging manufacturers such as LELO to introduce sex toys with disruptive technologies such as TIANI 24k.
Sex Toys Market Company Profiles
The sex toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The sex toys market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors.
Some of the key vendors in the market and their offerings are:
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers sex toys such as condoms, vibrators, and lubricants.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, strap-ons, masturbators, and others.
- JIMMYJANE: The company offers a range of sex toys such as bullets, dildos, plugs, lubricants, C-rings, and others.
- LELOi AB: The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and others.
- Luvu Brands Inc.:The company offers sex toys under the brands Liberator, Avana, Jaxx, and others.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The company offers sex toys under the brand durex.
- Tantus Inc.:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.:The company offers sex toys such as flip ORB series, flip hole series, aero, and others.
- The Aneros Co.:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.
- WOW Tech International GmbH:The company offers a range of sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, and others.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- By Product, the market is classified into (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others). The adult vibrators product segment will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The adult vibrators market is growing in terms of market size and product offerings. Startup companies and key vendors have introduced various innovative product offerings. Vendors have expanded their product portfolio in terms of technology, product type, size and shape, and product packaging to gain a competitive edge.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for sex toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing will facilitate the sex toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
|
Sex Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 17.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Personal Products
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Adult vibrators
- Dildos
- Erection rings
- Others
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Online stores
- Retail outlets and specialty stores
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Online storess - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Online storess - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increasing popularity of sex toy
9.1.2 Rapid growth of e-commerce platforms
9.1.3 Growing demand for remote-controlled sex toy
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Negative social perceptions of sex toy
9.2.2 Potential risks of sex toy
9.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Increasing exposure to sex toy
9.3.2 Growing awareness of health benefits of sex toy
9.3.3 Rebranding and repositioning of sex toy industry
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
Exhibit 54: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
11.4 Doc Johnson Enterprises
Exhibit 58: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview
Exhibit 59: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product and service
Exhibit 60: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings
11.5 JIMMYJANE
Exhibit 61: JIMMYJANE - Overview
Exhibit 62: JIMMYJANE - Product and service
Exhibit 63: JIMMYJANE - Key offerings
11.6 LELOi AB
Exhibit 64: LELOi AB - Overview
Exhibit 65: LELOi AB - Product and service
Exhibit 66: LELOi AB - Key offerings
11.7 Luvu Brands Inc.
Exhibit 67: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus
11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Exhibit 71: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
Exhibit 72: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Key news
Exhibit 74: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
11.9 Tantus Inc.
Exhibit 76: Tantus Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Tantus Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Tantus Inc. - Key offerings
11.10 TENGA Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 79: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 80: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 81: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.11 The Aneros Co
Exhibit 83: The Aneros Co. - Overview
Exhibit 84: The Aneros Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 85: The Aneros Co. - Key offerings
11.12 WOW Tech International GmbH
Exhibit 86: WOW Tech International GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 87: WOW Tech International GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 88: WOW Tech International GmbH - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
