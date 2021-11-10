Sex Toys Market size to Increase by USD 17.58 Bn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight Increasing Popularity of Sex Toys as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global sex toys market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, In June 2021, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. announced a partnership with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) to advance the ongoing commitment to deliver on the Paris Accord and ambition for carbon neutrality by 2040 while delivering growth and long-term shareholder value.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the sex toys market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 37% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for sex toys during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increasing exposure to sex toys is a major factor supporting the sex toys market share growth. The growing exposure of sex toys through media is increasing the awareness and adoption of sex toys among people across the world. The increased sales of sex toys are encouraging manufacturers such as LELO to introduce sex toys with disruptive technologies such as TIANI 24k. More people are accessing the Internet to know more about the latest products, which, in turn, will positively impact the market growth.

In spite of the growing exposure challenges such as negative social perceptions of sex toys may impede the market growth. The actionable insights on the trends and challenges will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

