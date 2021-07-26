Sex Toys Market to grow by USD 17.58 billion through 2025 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 800+ Technologies Covered in Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 17.58 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the sex toys market to register a CAGR of 12.63%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing popularity of sex toys, the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms, and the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sex Toys Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Adult Vibrators
- Dildos
- Erection Rings
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Online Stores
- Retail Outlets And Specialty Stores
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the sex toys market in the personal products industry include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sex Toys Market size
- Sex Toys Market trends
- Sex Toys Market industry analysis
The growing demand for a remote-controlled sex toy is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the negative social perceptions of sex toys may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sex toys market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sex toys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- JIMMYJANE
- LELOi AB
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- The Aneros Co.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
