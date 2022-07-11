Sex Toys Market to record USD 17.58 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, and JIMMYJANE identified as key vendors

Read Our Sample Report before purchasing.

According to the report, the global sex toys market will observe an incremental growth of USD 17.58 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 13.61% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63 during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented and comprises many vendors that offer differentiated products. Vendors in the market are focusing on the R&D of new products with multifunctional benefits using natural ingredients. Some vendors are focused on expanding the sales of sex toys by launching their products on online platforms. A few vendors and government organizations are trying to increase the awareness of sexual health among end-users through various sexual wellness initiatives, which will increase the demand in the market. Vendors are also differentiating their products with the customization option to gain a competitive advantage in the market and to increase their revenue share.

The increasing popularity of sex toys has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decreased acceptance of sex toys among a wide population in a few markets might hamper market growth.

Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global sex toys market is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Dildos



Erection Rings



Others

The adult vibrators segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The expansion of product portfolios and the introduction of innovative adult vibrators by vendors are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the advent of adult vibrators that are specifically designed for couples will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Online Stores



Retail Outlets and Specialty Stores

The online stores accounted for maximum sales in the market. Factors such as privacy during search and purchase, the scope for online chats and discussions, and the easy availability of product reviews or product recommendations are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

APAC will occupy 37% of the market share during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor for manufacturing, growing supply chain network across regions, rising product demand from Western countries, and innovative product development by vendors. Also, continuous product innovation by vendors in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the sex toys market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sex toys market report covers the following areas:

Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Russian Federation, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Retail outlets and specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 54: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Doc Johnson Enterprises

Exhibit 58: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 59: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings

11.5 JIMMYJANE

Exhibit 61: JIMMYJANE - Overview



Exhibit 62: JIMMYJANE - Product and service



Exhibit 63: JIMMYJANE - Key offerings

11.6 LELOi AB

Exhibit 64: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 65: LELOi AB - Product and service



Exhibit 66: LELOi AB - Key offerings

11.7 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 67: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 71: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 72: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc- Key news



Exhibit 74: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

11.9 Tantus Inc.

Exhibit 76: Tantus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Tantus Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Tantus Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 The Aneros Co.

Exhibit 83: The Aneros Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: The Aneros Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 85: The Aneros Co. - Key offerings

11.12 WOW Tech International GmbH

Exhibit 86: WOW Tech International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 87: WOW Tech International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 88: WOW Tech International GmbH - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

