Sexton Advisory Group is Preparing Clients for the Unexpected With an Ensemble Approach to Financial Planning

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexton Advisory Group, an independent financial services company with offices throughout San Diego and Riverside counties in California, is empowering clients with a one-stop shop designed to address multiple financial planning needs under one roof. Led by sought-after financial professional Steve Sexton, Sexton Advisory Group equips clients with an "ensemble" of financial advisers touting various specialties, ensuring no aspect of a client's financial plans are left on the table.

"As a cancer survivor, I am deeply passionate about helping families and individuals better prepare for the unexpected," says Sexton. "My own experience served as a great awakening and calling to share my knowledge and services in a way that would better secure my clients financial futures, no matter what unforeseen circumstances may be thrown their direction. I believe a large part of that preparation is not only having a smart and holistic financial plan in place, but also client education. By working in partnership with, and not just for, our clients, Sexton Advisory Group empowers individuals with valuable knowledge and understanding of their financial options, so they may always take control of their finances by asking the right questions."

Currently, nearly half of Americans have no retirement savings or plans in place and more than 40 percent are without life insurance, revealing an alarming lack of preparedness for many Americans' financial futures. Sexton and his team of financial experts offer clients a comprehensive Four Dimensional Review, which provides a holistic analysis of each individual client's retirement and financial health. Once any financial gaps or red flags have been found and individual goals have been identified, Sexton Advisory Group partners clients with a specialized team of financial professionals who are able to address each and every financial need with the utmost knowledge and experience.

Services offered by Sexton Advisory Group include wealth management, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning & estate transitioning planning, advanced life planning, and insurance solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.sextonadvisorygroup.com.

Media Contact: jessica@tylerbarnettpr.com

About Steve Sexton

For more than sixteen years, financial professional and founder of Sexton Advisory Group Steve M. Sexton has built a reputation on identifying issues costing clients thousands of dollars in taxes, eradicating unidentified fees and expenses, solving estate problems, and eliminating any unknown risks. A cancer survivor, Sexton is deeply passionate about helping individuals and families better prepare for the unexpected via advanced life planning services and in-depth client education.

Sexton has been a contributor and expert for CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, THE CW, and many more. USA Today recognized Steve as a Financial Trendsetter for 2012 followed by recognition from The Wall Street Journal as a Financial Best-Selling Author in 2013 for his contributions to the book "How to Get More out Of Life and Business with Better Results."

Related Images

sexton-advisory-group.png

Sexton Advisory Group

SOURCE Sexton Advisory Group

Related Links

https://www.sextonadvisorygroup.com

