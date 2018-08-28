Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Cedar Realty CEO Bruce Schanzer Dismissed
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE :CDR ) announced today the dismissal of the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former employee against the Company's CEO, Bruce Schanzer, in New York State Supreme Court in Kings County. The employee, Nancy Mozzachio, was terminated by the Company for cause in 2016. The court concluded that all of Ms. Mozzachio's claims should be resolved through her pre-existing arbitration case with the Company, commenced pursuant to her employment agreement. This dismissal concludes Mozzachio's personal lawsuit against Mr. Schanzer.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.
