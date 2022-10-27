Sexual Health and Wellness Company Morari Launches Equity-Based Community Round Campaign

Mor™ is the future of climax control for men and the first significant male sexual health innovation since Viagra™

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morari, a pioneering sexual health and wellness company, today announced the launch of an equity-based community round campaign via the investment platform Wefunder as it seeks to complete product development, achieve regulatory clearance, and prepare its innovative Mor patch for launch. Only days into its launch, the campaign has met more than 50 percent of its initial funding goal. Visit the campaign page at https://wefunder.com/morari.inc.

Morari was created to provide relief from the distress that premature ejaculation presents for men and their partners. Premature ejaculation is the most common male sexual dysfunction, affecting 30 percent of men. Another 40% of men don't meet the criteria for premature ejaculation but would simply like to last longer.

The company has developed "Mor" as a chemical-free wearable patch that uses the power of neuromodulation to enhance or improve sexual performance, creating the opportunity for couples to experience "Mor" pleasure, "Mor" connection, and "Mor" intimacy in their relationships.

"Today we are launching an investment campaign on Wefunder to raise the capital required to complete development and bring Mor to market," said Jeff Bennett, CEO and Founder of Morari. "We have had a tremendous response to the Mor brand since introducing it at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2022. We are committed to completing the development needed to help millions of couples worldwide improve their overall sexual health and wellness."

Morari has a unique opportunity in a global sexual health and wellness market valued at over $37 billion today.

"One of the most powerful forces in the world is when someone believes in you and backs it up with a bit of their own money. Community Rounds now allows that to happen at scale," said Jonny Price, VP of Fundraising at Wefunder. "It's a mark of prestige when a company raises a Community Round. It's hard to build a business that your customers believe in so much that they actually want to invest their hard-earned money in the company's success."

Morari also announced progress in key business areas including:

Closure of a $1 million SAFE round

SAFE round Mor prototype includes an app that lets the user control the experience

Positive FDA pre-submission meeting which provides a clear path on necessary testing needed to achieve regulatory approval

Issuance of the company's first patent

Organically generated global media buzz includes the Daily Mail, Inside Hook, Men's Health, and the Jimmy Kimmel Live show

Continued recognition of innovation in the industry including the previously awarded Proctor and Gamble Innovation Challenge

About Morari

Morari is a pioneering sexual health and wellness company, using cutting edge neuromodulation based wearable technology to champion sexual confidence, control, and satisfaction. The Morari team is leveraging its 75 years of collective experience in urology and sexual health to develop a wearable patch treatment for premature ejaculation (PE), the most prevalent male sexual dysfunction estimated to affect 30 percent of men worldwide. Morari envisions a world where all can create the climactic experience they desire and enjoy their sexuality freely with confidence, curiosity, and control.

