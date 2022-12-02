Sexual wellness market size in the US to grow by USD 6,472.19 million: Market segmentation by distribution channel, product, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sexual wellness market size in the US is forecasted to grow by USD 6,472.19 million at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a free sample report

Sexual wellness market in the US: Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Sexual Wellness Market 2023-2027

The sexual wellness market in the US is competitive, with several vendors competing to corner the market. They are also focusing on expanding their network and distributing their products in different regions by approaching pharmacies, specialty stores, and hospitals and investing in developing new and innovative products. The market is characterized by high innovation, mergers and acquisitions, product extensions, and product launches. Vendors are also directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including PHC Inc., Ann Summers Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dame Products Inc., GLYDE, Good Clean Love Inc., HYTTO PTE. Ltd., JIMMYJANE, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lovelife Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., Pure Romance, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sagami Rubber Industries Co. Ltd., Veru Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH.

Key offerings of major vendors

Ann Summers Ltd.: The company offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, in a variety of colors, textures, and flavors.

Ansell Ltd.: The company offers sexual wellness products such as condoms, which are available in 20 different styles, including the SKYN Condom Collection.

Bijoux Indiscrets SL: The company offers sexual wellness products such as condoms.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers sexual wellness products such as vibrators and lotions.

Dame Products Inc.: The company offers sexual wellness products such as vibrators and condoms.

report.

Sexual wellness market in the US: Segmentation analysis

By distribution channel

Offline



The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Offline stores include retail and specialty stores, such as adult toy stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, and other retailers. Retailers of sexual wellness products are focusing on expanding their sales by participating in sex toy expos. Such initiatives will increase the sales of sexual wellness products and, in turn, will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.



Online

By product

Sex toys



Condoms



Erotic lingerie



Personal lubricants



Others

By end-user

Men



Women



LGBT community

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the sexual wellness market in the US?

What will be the size of the sexual wellness market in the US in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the sexual wellness market in the US?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the sexual wellness market in the US?

The sexual wellness market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Sexual Wellness Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,472.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled PHC Inc., Ann Summers Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dame Products Inc., GLYDE, Good Clean Love Inc., HYTTO PTE. Ltd., JIMMYJANE, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Lovelife Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., Pure Romance, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sagami Rubber Industries Co. Ltd., Veru Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

