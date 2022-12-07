Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market size to grow by USD 29,988.27 Million: Increasing prevalence of STDs remains key growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market size is set to grow by USD 29,988.27 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download A Sample Report

Sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market 2023-2027

The increasing prevalence of STDs is driving the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market growth. The prevalence of various types of STDs has increased globally. For instance, in 2020, 0.7% of the global population aged 15-49 years was diagnosed with HIV. The prevalence of the condition is high in low and middle-income countries. Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia-Pacific are some of the regions that are majorly affected by the disease. The rising prevalence of many such STDs is increasing the demand for early screening and diagnosis to reduce the chances of mortality. All these factors are driving the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market.

The limited healthcare service in developing regions is impeding the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market growth. A majority of the population in developing countries are either unaware or have less access to proper healthcare facilities. This is due to the lack of financial and human resources in medical care, which limits the reach of proper healthcare services to the public. Some countries such as Kenya, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh lack technology, infrastructure, and adequate policies to ensure efficient healthcare service delivery. Moreover, the lack of education and the social stigma associated with STDs avoids people in such countries to undergo screening for sexually transmitted diseases. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive analysis to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy the report to obtain detailed insights about the market.

Major five sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing companies

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. - The company offers Accu-tell Gonorrhea Rapid test cassette which is designed for the visual detection of gonococcus infection.

AdvaCare Pharma - The company offers vaginal pH test kit which is designed to measure the vagina pH of the cervical mucus.

BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Scrub Typhus IgM Rapid Test which is designed for the detection of Immunoglobulin M.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers cobas TV/MG test which is designed detection of Trichomonas vaginalis and Mycoplasma genitalium DNA in male and female urine.

Gilead Sciences Inc. - The company offers once daily oral Truvad, in combination with safer sex practices which is designed to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV 1 infection in adults at high risk.

Other key vendors

CTK Biotech Inc.

Everlywell Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Goffin Molecular Technologies

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LT Labs

Merck and Co. Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Laboratory testing device - size and forecast 2022-2027

POC testing device - size and forecast 2022-2027

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Chlamydia - size and forecast 2022-2027

Gonorrhea - size and forecast 2022-2027

Syphilis - size and forecast 2022-2027

Trichomoniasis - size and forecast 2022-2027

Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market vendors.

Related Reports

The medical diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 74.58 billion . The high prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained laboratory technicians may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The high prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of trained laboratory technicians may impede the market growth. The toxicology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.5 billion . The rise in toxicology testing in the food industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of skilled professionals may impede the market growth.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29988.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Everlywell Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Goffin Molecular Technologies, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LT Labs, Merck and Co. Inc., OK Biotech Co. Ltd., Priority STD Testing, QIAGEN NV, and RayBiotech Life Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Disease type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Disease type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

6.3 Chlamydia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chlamydia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chlamydia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chlamydia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chlamydia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Gonorrhea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Gonorrhea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gonorrhea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Gonorrhea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Gonorrhea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Syphilis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Syphilis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Syphilis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Syphilis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Syphilis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Trichomoniasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Trichomoniasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Trichomoniasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Trichomoniasis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Trichomoniasis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Laboratory testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Laboratory testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Laboratory testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Laboratory testing device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Laboratory testing device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 POC testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on POC testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on POC testing device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on POC testing device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on POC testing device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 116: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 AdvaCare Pharma

Exhibit 122: AdvaCare Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 123: AdvaCare Pharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: AdvaCare Pharma - Key offerings

12.6 BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 128: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 133: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 137: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 141: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hologic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 146: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 155: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 OK Biotech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: OK Biotech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: OK Biotech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: OK Biotech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Priority STD Testing

Exhibit 163: Priority STD Testing - Overview



Exhibit 164: Priority STD Testing - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Priority STD Testing - Key offerings

12.16 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 166: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 167: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 169: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.17 RayBiotech Life Inc.

Exhibit 170: RayBiotech Life Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: RayBiotech Life Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: RayBiotech Life Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio