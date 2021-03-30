SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin Slammed For Appearing On 60 Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The committee leading the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin issued a statement today, in reaction to his appearance on Sunday March 29, 20201 on CBS' "60 Minutes":

"Mr. Boudin is an expert in misdirection, deflection and avoidance of responsibility. Years of defending criminals is his specialty, bending the truth, omitting facts, having evidence tossed and disregarded, making every deal possible for the accused to avoid jail time. The trouble is, his now $400,000 annual salary is meant to prosecute those criminals and hold them accountable, in the position as District Attorney since January 2020, meaning; to go through each step from arrest, to trial, to conviction by jury, then sentencing to jail time. His appearance on CBS 60 Minutes was reprehensible and a slap to the face of every one of San Francisco's victims of crime, bodily and property - including the widows, parents and children of those killed as a result of Mr. Boudin's damaging and deceitful position as District Attorney. The broadcast segment was clearly and solely in response to his deeply unpopular stance among our city's residents as well as a response to the recall effort underway against him."

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin leads the recall effort, with website at https://RecallChesaBoudin.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Richie Greenberg, Spokesman

Email: [email protected]

Office: 415-349-0106

SOURCE Committee Supporting the Recall of DA Chesa Boudin

