SF Express Participated in the 2018 Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference

The event started off with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, the Honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and the Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Ms. Margaret Fong giving the welcome remarks and Secretary-General of Association of Southeast Asian Nations H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi giving the keynote address.

Suken Xiao, Vice President of SF Express Overseas Region, represented SF Express for the Air Freight Forum and presented SF Express' establishment journey, business overview and achievements to the audience. Since the company's establishment, SF Express has been devoted to providing integrated logistics solutions for customers from different industries by continuously innovating its technology, product & services portfolio and enhancing the aviation & business network. As of now, with over 1,977 commercial and air-chartered flight routes, SF international express service already covers 53 countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe and USA.

Mr. Xiao, who is also one of the panelists for the roundtable forum discussion, was joined by the Executive General Manager of Cainiao Global and Group Chief Cross Border Officer of Lazada Group to talk about the topic "New Paradigm of Regional E-commerce Order Fulfilment Centre". Mr. Xiao mentioned SF Express can provide a range of diversified logistics solutions, such as the International Express Service, International Heavy Freight Service, E-parcel, E-commerce Express Service and Overseas Warehouse, not just to fulfill the different demands of cross-border e-commerce merchants but also to help them further save costs.

With SF Express continuing to invest heavily in technology, developing new products & services and expanding rapidly overseas, merchants can rely on SF Express in their journey to enter global market.

SOURCE SF Express