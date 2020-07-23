SFA Partners Adds Four Wealth Management Firms And More Than $200 Million In Combined Client Assets To Platform

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Partners, a family of companies focused exclusively on empowering independent financial advisor businesses, today announced the recruitment of four wealth management firms: Kolinsky Wealth Management, Lehner Carroll Shope Capital Management, OakPoint Investment Partners and Life Income. Together, the offices have over $585 million in client assets – more than $200 million of which has been added to platforms under the SFA Partners brand.

Clive Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of SFA Partners, said, "I am overjoyed to welcome these great teams to the SFA Partners family. They are prime examples of how we are ramping up long-term growth in 2020, even as the ongoing pandemic poses unprecedented challenges for the industry. As entrepreneurs and independent business owners, these teams have no shortage of choices in deciding where to affiliate, so their faith in us is a testament to our broad platform of investment solutions, unwavering commitment to providing excellent service and history of empowering independence."

SFA Partners encompasses The Strategic Financial Alliance (SFA), a leading independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA; Strategic Blueprint, an independent RIA geared to serving fee-based advisors; and SFA Insurance Services.

More background on the new teams:

Kolinsky Wealth Management, Ramsey, NJ – The team is led by Stephen Kolinsky , CLU ® and ChFC ® ; Jason Kolinsky, CFP ® ; and Chad Kolinsky , who have registered with SFA for their broker-dealer business, which encompasses approximately $80 million in assets. It also oversees $140 million through its retirement plan business and manages over $230 million in assets through its own RIA.

The team is led by , CLU and ChFC ; Jason Kolinsky, CFP ; and , who have registered with SFA for their broker-dealer business, which encompasses approximately in assets. It also oversees through its retirement plan business and manages over in assets through its own RIA. Lehner Carroll Shope Capital Management , Perrysburg , Canfield and Canton, Ohio – The team is led by Managing Partners Brian Lehner, CFP ® CEP ® and Amy Shope , will offer advisory services through Strategic Blueprint, where they directly manage about $30 million . They also bring approximately $36 million to SFA in broker-dealer business.

, The team is led by Managing Partners Brian Lehner, CFP CEP and , will offer advisory services through Strategic Blueprint, where they directly manage about . They also bring approximately to SFA in broker-dealer business. OakPoint Investment Partners, Southfield, MI – Rebecca Abel , CFP ® , CDFA ® has affiliated with Strategic Blueprint where she manages $35 million in advisory assets.

, CFP , CDFA has affiliated with Strategic Blueprint where she manages in advisory assets. Life Income, Salem, SC – Industry veteran Roger Woodruff manages $35 million in advisory assets through Strategic Blueprint.

Jamie Mackay, SFA Partners Vice President of Business Development, said, "The fact that these teams have transitioned to the SFA Partners family is proof not only of our ability to grow despite the challenges of the current environment but also of our adaptability. Whether it's a hybrid seeking to scale up their advisory business with better technology, a practice wanting to focus solely on their advisory business through our independent RIA, or someone with their own RIA who needs a capable broker-dealer partner, these additions prove that we are well positioned to serve a variety of business models."

David Pittman, Strategic Blueprint Executive Vice President, added, "In today's rapidly changing environment, advisors are increasingly looking for a firm that can quickly help them adjust to the new realities of doing business. Strategic Blueprint is honored to welcome these new teams to the SFA Partners family, and we look forward to doing everything possible to support their continued success, including giving them the added freedom and flexibility to manage portfolios, share information and run their businesses in the most client-friendly manner possible."

About SFA Partners

SFA Partners is a master brand encompassing independent advisor-focused entities wholly owned by SFA Holdings, Inc., including The Strategic Financial Alliance, Inc. (SFA), Strategic Blueprint LLC, and SFA Insurance Services, Inc. SFA is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser, which as of June 30, 2020 serves approximately 150 independent financial advisors across the country, collectively supporting approximately $5 billion in advisory and brokerage assets. Strategic Blueprint provides independent advisors the advantages of having their own RIA but none of the hassles through a range of services, including turnkey compliance, supervisory and back-office support; expert due diligence; an integrated technology stack; and a broad universe of asset management services. SFA Insurance Services empowers holistic financial planning by helping advisors match clients with insurance solutions that fit their needs.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schiele

SFA Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

678.954.4067

SOURCE SFA Partners