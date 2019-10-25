SFA Therapeutics, Inc. To Present At The Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SFA Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that Dr. Ira Spector, company CEO, will report on updates in the company's clinical development plans for several new therapeutic agents they have derived from the human microbiome. The presentation will be delivered as part of the Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum on October 29th at 5:45PM at the Paradise Point Resort & Spa in San Diego, CA.

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human-microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, targeting NF-kB and RAS. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including HCC, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's Disease, Liver Disease and relapse/recurrence in AML and CML. SFA currently has five drugs under development, and is targeting psoriasis, Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcinoma (liver cancer) with their lead assets.

SFA's small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases. SFA's drug development platform has been exclusively licensed from Temple University to SFA Therapeutics in Jenkintown, PA. Please visit www.sfatherapeutics.com to learn more.

Contact:

Dr. Ira Spector, CEO

iraspector@sfatherapeutics.com

267.584.1080

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12795511

SOURCE SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sfatherapeutics.com

