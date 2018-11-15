SFAS Framework Analysis (2018-2019): Top 6 Global Military Helicopter Manufacturers: Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Leonardo, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky

DUBLIN, Nov 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2018-2019 - Global Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers - Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Leonardo. Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2018-2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive SFAS Framework Analysis and overall SFAS score on each of the Global Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning in the existing market dynamics and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching view on each industry player.

The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously.

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player.

This SFAS Framework Analysis will thus be crucial to understand & assess as to how are the OEMs strategically positioned in a rapidly changing and evolving industry dynamics and market environment and how adaptive, responsive & prepared are they to be able to ride the waves of change & disruption blowing through the market.

Companies Featured



Airbus Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Leonardo Helicopters

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

The Boeing Company - Defense, Space & Security

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1



Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 6 Military Helicopter OEMs



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2



Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend



Section - 3



Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Top 6 OEMs

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4



External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5



Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices.

Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness

Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section - 6



Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 7



Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 8



Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future



Section - 9



Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10

Strategic Market Outlook - Military Helicopters - 2018-2025

Global Military Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2025 - Projections - Delivery Units

Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2025 - Projections - Value of Deliveries - in $ Billion

