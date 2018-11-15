SFAS Framework Analysis (2018-2019): Top 6 Global Military Helicopter Manufacturers: Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Leonardo, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky
The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2018-2019 - Global Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers - Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Boeing, Leonardo. Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2018-2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive SFAS Framework Analysis and overall SFAS score on each of the Global Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning in the existing market dynamics and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.
The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively. The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.
These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors. The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching view on each industry player.
The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously.
SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player.
This SFAS Framework Analysis will thus be crucial to understand & assess as to how are the OEMs strategically positioned in a rapidly changing and evolving industry dynamics and market environment and how adaptive, responsive & prepared are they to be able to ride the waves of change & disruption blowing through the market.
Companies Featured
- Airbus Helicopters
- Bell Helicopter
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Russian Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
- The Boeing Company - Defense, Space & Security
Key Topics Covered
Section - 1
Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 6 Military Helicopter OEMs
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Revenues
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section - 2
Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Deliveries Trend
12. Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section - 3
Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Top 6 OEMs
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses
Section - 4
External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities
- Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats
Section - 5
Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices.
- Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon
- Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness
- Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact
Section - 6
Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
- Airbus Helicopters
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Bell Helicopter
- Boeing Defense, Space & Security
- Russian Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
Section - 7
Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 8
Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future
Section - 9
Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 10
- Strategic Market Outlook - Military Helicopters - 2018-2025
- Global Military Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2025 - Projections - Delivery Units
- Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2025 - Projections - Value of Deliveries - in $ Billion
