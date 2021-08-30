SFJAZZ Bolsters Management Team With New Season Launching

SFJAZZ Bolsters Management Team as it prepares a full 2021-22 season of over 300+ concerts. Tweet this

"As we emerge from the incredible challenges of the past 16 months, we are excited to be presenting live music once again at the SFJAZZ Center," said SFJAZZ CEO Greg Stern. "Along with an incredible new season, we have brought on extraordinary talent to help propel SFJAZZ into its next chapter."

Ahmad Anderson joins SFJAZZ as Director of People and Culture, offering over 20 years of experience driving improvements in human resources operations. He is the former General Manager of KPFA Radio, Managing Partner of Designing Effective Organizations, Senior HRBP of South Glazer's Wine & Spirits. He also brings civic experience as the City of Richmond's Economic Development Commissioner, as a member of the Board of Directors of Richmond's Chamber of Commerce, and as a NAACP Executive Committee Member. He has led DEI initiatives and developed organizational strategies at many organizations from Fortune 500 companies to educational organizations.

Parmila Phillips joins SFJAZZ as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She was most recently a Managing Director for Newport Advisors serving its media and tech sector and CBIZ CMF, a management consulting firm. Before that she was the Chief Financial and Operations Officer for the Insurance Information Institute and the Vibe Media Group.

Emma Moon joins SFJAZZ as the Director of Development and was most recently at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County as Vice President of Development. Prior to that, Emma has had a distinguished career in development leadership in Bay Area arts institutions including Montalvo Arts Center, Other Minds, and the Stern Grove Festival.

SOURCE SFJAZZ

Related Links

sfjazz.org

