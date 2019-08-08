SG360° Announces New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

WHEELING, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading print and direct marketing solutions provider, today announced that Don Eldert is joining the company and its Board of Directors as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Eldert brings more than 30 years of experience in key financial, general management and operations roles in several global industrial manufacturing and service companies, including packaging and printing, medical devices, industrial filtration and precision cutting tools. He has provided oversight for businesses with top-line revenues ranging in scale from $80 million to over $1 billion.

"Don's leadership in finance and operations will be a tremendous asset to SG360° as we continue to refine our business strategy while delivering the highest level of service to our customers," said John Wallace, president and CEO of SG360°. "We look forward to many future successes with Don as a key part of our executive team."

Prior to joining SG360°, Eldert held a dual role as EVP, COO-CFO of Frontline Tooling Solutions, a manufacturer of precision cutting tools, tool holders and work holding fixtures. Eldert's previous roles also include president and co-CEO of Micronics Industrial Filtration, EVP and CFO of ASG, CFO of Atlas Materials Testing, and other senior-level financial and operational leadership positions in Fortune 200 companies such as Bayer AG and FMC.

Eldert earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and agribusiness from Illinois State University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Business. He holds both CPA and CMA certifications.

ABOUT SG360°

SG360° is an industry-leading printing and direct marketing services provider that offers multichannel marketing solutions. Its services range from research and strategy to concept and execution and includes multichannel marketing, direct mail, data analytics, and fulfillment, among other services. Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., it is owned by private equity firm ICV Partners, a certified MBE. Besides Wheeling, it has locations elsewhere in Illinois and also in California, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. More information is available at www.sg360.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Harbaugh

Kelly.Harbaugh@edelman.com

(312) 240-2897

SOURCE SG360

