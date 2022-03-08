SGLT2 Inhibitors Are Gaining Momentum in Chronic and Diabetic Kidney Disease, New Spherix Data Reveals

EXTON, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrologists have historically had few options to help slow the progression of kidney disease in their patients – both those with and without diabetes. The approvals of Invokana (Vifor/Janssen) for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and Farxiga (AstraZeneca) for use in both general chronic kidney disease (CKD) and DKD have opened the doors for SGLT2 inhibitors to be potentially powerful treatment options.

The latest physician-reported data from Spherix's quarterly RealTime Dynamix™: CKD and DKD (US) service shows just over one-half of nephrologists consider there to be a "high" unmet need for new therapeutic options to treat DKD, a percentage that is beginning to trend down over time as practitioners become more comfortable with SGLT2 inhibitors. A key proponent of the agents within the class is their potential to help slow the progression of renal decline, propelling nephrologists to treat these patients earlier in their disease.

Physician reports are corroborated by the most recent chart audit data included in Spherix's RealWorld Dynamix™: CKD Non-Dialysis (US) service, which analyzed more than 1,000 CKD non-dialysis patients. Prescribing for these agents is increasing rapidly in DKD patients, who make up close to one-half of CKD non-dialysis patients. In fact, prescribing of the agents for patients with Type 2 diabetes increased by more than 50% in CKD Stage 3 patients and more than doubled in CKD Stage 4 patients from 2020 to 2021, with anticipation for future growth.

Notably, as nephrologists increase their use of SGLT2 inhibitors, which are most top of mind when they prescribe for DKD, their use of other diabetes medications (such as GLP-1 agonists), is starting to wane in CKD Stage 3 and 4 patients. As Novo Nordisk advances Ozempic (semaglutide) in CKD and DKD trials, there could be significant implications on treatment patterns, with nearly four-in-ten nephrologists reporting they would be interested in using SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists in combination to treat DKD.

Use of Bayer's newly approved non-steroidal mineralocorticoid, Kerendia, is slow to pick up among nephrologists; the majority of patients currently treated with an MRA are on spironolactone, while Kerendia accounts for fewer than one-in-ten of those prescriptions. Interestingly, chart audit data shows half of the patients prescribed Kerendia (while a small sample size) are also on an SGLT2 inhibitor – indicating there is appetite among nephrologists to utilize this combination of drugs to treat DKD.

In CKD patients without Type 2 diabetes, nephrologists' prescribing of SGLT2 inhibitors has understandably been slower than in their DKD patients. However, as clinical data continues to come out and their comfort grows, Spherix's 2021 chart audit data revealed a notable increase in prescribing. Indeed, nearly one-in-ten non-diabetic CKD patients were prescribed an SGLT2 inhibitor, up from just 2% in 2020. These patients are most likely to be initiated by their nephrologist, while PCPs are a secondary source of initiation.

Overall, nephrologists are more aligned now than they were a year ago on increasing their use of SGLT2 inhibitors in all CKD patients. The majority agree that patients do not need to have diabetes to benefit from these agents, indicating their use of the drugs in this patient population is likely to only continue growing.

In addition to a solely nephrologist viewpoint, Spherix is also exploring perceptions of SGLT2 inhibitors and their impact on the treatment of CKD and DKD among cardiologists, endocrinologists, and primary care providers in its upcoming biannual Market Dynamix™: Cross-Specialty Management of CKD and DKD (US) study. Results of this research will be published later this spring.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave.

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years.

