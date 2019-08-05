SGMW Reaches Sales of 20.25 Million

The increase in sales can be attributed to SGMW's strong product line, as an important brand of SGMW, Wuling has more than 14 million cars, including the models Hongguang, Rongguang, and Zhiguang, the last of which was once dubbed "The Most Important Car on Earth" by Forbes magazine.

SGMW officials believe quality is what drives their company's growth. SGMW manufactures vehicles that are made for tough terrain. Their robust builds have given them a high reputation in China for their ability to maneuver along difficult roads and in formidable weather.

Its growth in China having clearly been demonstrated, SGMW has recently been focusing on expanding its footprint internationally. Since 2004, SGMW has been exported to nearly 40 countries in Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia as a whole. In 2017, SGMW opened a factory in Indonesia, becoming the first Chinese automotive company to establish a manufacturing base in Indonesia. Since the expansion, the company has seen steady growth in sales within that market. The hope is that, with the sales record and further expansion into overseas markets, SGMW will continue its recent trend of growth.

SOURCE SGMW (SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co.,Ltd)