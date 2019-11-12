Sgsco announces CFO transition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgsco, a global leader in omnichannel packaging production and related marketing services, today announced that the company has appointed Jim Bresingham as the new chief financial officer effective November 18, 2019. Steve Goertz will step down as chief financial officer to pursue other career interests. Mr. Goertz will work closely with Mr. Bresingham and the rest of the sgsco leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

Jim Bresingham joins sgsco from Truck Hero, Inc., where he was chief financial officer. During his tenure at Truck Hero, he was responsible for building all aspects of the company's finance and IT organizations, leading acquisition identification and integration, and supporting the creation and execution of Truck Hero's strategic plan. Before joining Truck Hero, Jim was chief financial officer at Pampered Chef, responsible for leading a significant improvement in their finance department through improved process development and personnel mentoring. Prior to Pampered Chef, Mr. Bresingham held a number of roles at Sirva Worldwide, Inc., including vice president of business development (mergers & acquisitions), chief accounting officer and ultimately chief financial officer.

"I am pleased to have Jim join us as chief financial officer and as a member of our executive leadership team. Jim has a compelling track record of building strong teams and integrating financial systems and processes," said Piyush Chaudhari, chief executive officer of sgsco. "Jim is the right leader for sgsco given the breadth of his experience and demonstrated ability to deliver impact with speed for privately held companies."

Mr. Chaudhari added, "I would like to thank Steve for his leadership and dedicated service to sgsco. Steve was instrumental in positioning us for future success. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Sgsco is a global digital enterprise built to help brands win at the Moment of Sale™. With more than 70 years of expertise in end-to-end integrated graphics services, sgsco is a world leader in omnichannel package design, digital art file creation, branded content production and distribution, image carrier manufacturing and global brand guardianship. Sgsco provides tailored, innovative packaging solutions to many of the world's top consumer packaged goods brands, retailers, pharma, and print and digital media companies. Over 5,000 sgsco professionals worldwide help companies deliver better, faster and leaner omnichannel solutions into the marketplace. To learn more, visit www.sgsco.com.

