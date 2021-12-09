SGX Chain Launches New Digital "Gold-Trading Platform"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Goldex Co., LTD. announced on November 24th the launch of its new "gold-trading platform" where everyone can easily trade "digital gold" by using digital gold vouchers and SGX tokens.

The SGX blockchain-based platform capitalizes on the rich experience of Samsung Gold, which has been distributing physical gold since 1970. Samsung Goldex's reputation and credible knowhow for the blockchain-based token SGX and digital gold voucher are drawing the attention of major players in the industry.

The gold-trading platform ensures the safe exchange of value as a digital means of distributing physical gold. SGX uses a digital currency for the exchange. Accessing and checking trades is secure using the Ethereum blockchain network. The globally used network also enables the issuance and management of a digital currency at minimum cost. Users enjoy the highest standards of safety and convenience with SGX on blockchain.

Samsung Goldex CEO Park, Chung-gyu said, "SGX is a safe and accessible platform that integrates features of blockchain and gold." He added, "We're building a safe and convenient platform where people can purchase and keep gold with their smartphone, PC, or any device they have."

Samsung Goldex is collaborating with Samsung Gold for distributing gold domestically; and with OBORI Asia Limited for the global market.

The digital gold distributor is working with a Seoul-based financial institution—VI Investment Corporation, for financial advice and working to raise funds from GEM of the U.S. and Dcapital of Vietnam and Singapore.

Samsung Goldex is expanding its digital gold voucher and blockchain SGX businesses through collaborations with Fandom Foundation, which operates the creators' ecosystem platform Fandom-CRTR and the global short-form mobile video platform TikTok. In addition, Samsung Goldex is bolstering its technology and business by cooperating with the mainnet-based IT firm Nirvana Chain, which has 51 developers working on 4 continents.

With the aim of establishing a digital and blockchain-based platform as well as a global gold distribution channel, Samsung Goldex has its sights set on going public on a global digital asset exchange.

Official Website: www.samsunggoldex.com

SGX Payment Website: www.sgx-special.com

SGX video: https://youtu.be/EFnoqSdHysg

SGX Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samsunggoldex/

