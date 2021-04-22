SH Hotels & Resorts Announces Staying For A Cause With The Launch Of MISSION by SH™ To Honor Our Planet

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group led by Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, that manages 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels & Resorts and Treehouse Hotels announced the launch of MISSION by SH™, a cause-driven rewards program that allows guests to offset the climate impact of their stay by donating their reward dollars toward carbon offset projects.

"SH Hotels & Resorts' U.S. properties have been carbon neutral since 2018 and we have always looked at the brand as a platform for change and sustainability not just a luxury hotel experience. Launching our loyalty program where our guests can 'stay for a cause' with the all-important give-back component is exemplary of our commitment. This is personal for us. We want to compete on purpose, not on points." said Barry Sternlicht, CEO and Chairman of Starwood Capital Group and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts.

MISSION by SH™ is designed as a new kind of loyalty program for our guests and the planet – one that seeks to fight climate change. Program membership consists of 4 tiers based on number of stays and loyalty, each tier has a different Give Back option.

As a member, guests can choose to donate their Give Back Rewards, directly investing in a positive climate future by funding carbon offset projects including forest and river conservation, wind projects, and sustainable agroforestry. One such carbon offset projects involves forestry conservation in North Carolina. The project saves two forests from deforestation, near the Pungo and Alligator river systems. With the help of guest contributions, trees and soil can continue to absorb carbon from the atmosphere. Guests can also receive exclusive rewards including complimentary upgrades, access to insider offers, custom wellness packages, and more. Give Back Rewards may be redeemed on an on-going basis for 'Self Love' including In-Stay SH experiences such as spa time or a personal workout session.

"We've created a true socially conscious hospitality brand so when launching MISSION by SH™, we were meticulous in making sure that the program aligned with our larger mission of sustainability and serving as a platform for change without taking away from the luxury hotel experience," said Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Connection and commitment are at the core of MISSION by SH™ so no matter how our guests choose to participate it is designed to go beyond transactional rewards and strengthen the emotional bond between us around a shared cause."

MISSION by SH™ will launch at 1 Hotels in April in celebration of Earth Day, with Baccarat Hotels & Resorts and Treehouse Hotels at a later date. SH Hotels & Resorts is rapidly growing. Twelve new properties, including 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels & Resorts and Treehouse Hotels are under development in destinations across the globe, from Paris to San Francisco. The mission-driven, luxury brand remains committed to building each of its new properties with sustainable design practices and materials, support of local communities, and the least possible impact on the environment.

For more information, visit www.shhotelsandresorts.com/mission.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and Haitang Bay with projects under development in San Francisco, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Toronto and Melbourne. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Treehouse Hotel, a sister to the 1 Hotels brand, and Baccarat Hotels Resorts, a luxury brand that debuted its flagship property in March 2015 in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. SH Hotels & Resorts properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking hotel brands in the world—a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts