Shaanxi Is Completely Open to Foreign Media Reporters

Over five days, the reporters visited and conducted interviews at LONGi Silicon, China Railway Express (located in the Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park), Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Yan'an Energy and Chemical Co. (SYPYEC), the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, and others. In words, images and videos they endeavored to chronicle the changes and developments in Shaanxi during the five years since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the factory production area of SYPYEC the reporters were greatly impressed with the company's new method of resource conversion and utilization, that is characterized by cleanliness and efficiency, as well as a capacity for comprehensive development. According to Hirotomo Takahashi, chief of the Fuji Television Beijing Bureau, "Opportunities to visit Chinese energy companies are few and far between. The development of a circular economy, whether from the perspective of production or the environmental protection, is greatly beneficial." Likewise, at LONGi Silicon, the production of monocrystalline silicon, as well as technological research and development and quality assurance processes, caught the attention of the foreign media. "China has numerous enterprises engaged in clean energy development, whilst the number worldwide is still relatively low. Hopefully other countries will increasingly commit to the development of clean energy, in order to protect our common home." responded Fuat Kabakci of Anadolu Agency in an interview with the Chinese media.

At the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum Site Museum, the reporters were amazed by the Eighth Wonder of the World, the magnificent Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses. During this visit, the reporters learnt more about the historical and cultural value of the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum and its unearthed cultural relics, especially the archaeological excavation of the Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, and the preservation of these relics.

Roman Pilipey of European Pressphoto Agency went on to publish more than a hundred photos to showcase to European audiences the Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses and Chenlu Ancient Town, as well as the production and export development of Shaanxi coal mines; the Spanish EFE introduced the photovoltaic energy manufacturer Xi'an LONGi Silicon and the SYPYEC's Yan'an Coal-Gas-Oil Resources Integrated Utilization Project and such like; the Japanese media outlets, Kyodo News Agency and NHK, focused on the operation of Xi'an Chang'an China Railway Express, which has facilitated extensive communication about China's achievements in the One Belt and Road construction. Through this visit, Hirotomo Takahashi (Fuji Television) anticipates revealing to his Japanese audience the modern Xi'an, and just how fast China's inland cities have been growing.

Shaanxi -- one of the points of origin of Chinese people and civilization and long referred to historically as "Qin" -- has a long history and a rich culture. The provincial capital, Xi'an, is a pivotal central city in Western China, the country's significant base of research and development, education and industry; it is also one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China, and the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road.

SOURCE The Publicity Office of Shaanxi Provincial CPC Committee