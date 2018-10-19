Shaanxi's Xixian New Area Project Explores Innovative Model of Urban Development

The forum was joined by Rajendra Kumar Pachauri, former chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from 2002 to 2015; Liu Shijin, deputy director of CPPCC Committee for Economic Affairs and former vice-president of Development Research Center of the State Council; and Fan Gang, secretary-general of the China Reform Foundation and director of the National Economic Research Institute.

The IUDM 2018 placed special focus on urban development principles including city quality, living environment and applications of new technology through themed exhibitions, keynote presentations and public engagement activities. Xixian, the host district and the latest result of innovative urban development in the region, has been highlighted as a solution for future urban planning and management.

As the newest district of the greater Xi'an area, Xixian contributes to the development of urban planning through a focus on the construction of national-level free trade pilot zones, service trade zones and innovation and entrepreneurship zones as a means of boosting Shaanxi's economic growth and credentials as a hub for emerging strategic industries and services.

"Hoping to create a sample of new urbanization with Chinese characteristics, we insisted on a people-centred urban development strategy that conserves resources, preserves the environment, matches urban to rural development and protects historical and cultural heritage. Through years of tireless explorations, the result is gradually coming together," said the vice-governor of Shaanxi Province at the forum.

"Xixian New Area has entered a period of accelerated development, the IUDM 2018 forum is a new starting point, and we cordially welcome everyone to come to Shaanxi and Xixian and join us to write a magnificent new chapter of the future for urban development," said Liang.

For more information, please visit: http://en.xixianxinqu.gov.cn/

About Xixian New Area

The Xixian New Area is the first national new area themed with innovative urban development mode. It is led by innovative urban planning and city-industry integration with ecological priorities; the goal is to create a modern, sustainable city with improved ecology, livability and business environment.

SOURCE Xixian New Area

Related Links

http://en.xixianxinqu.gov.cn/

