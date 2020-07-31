Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton Partner Among Billboard's Top Music Lawyers

DALLAS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP entertainment and business litigation partner Lauren Kilgore has been selected to Billboard magazine's 2020 listing of the nation's leading music attorneys.

Billboard's 2020 Top Music Lawyers list recognizes attorneys who are on the front lines of the music industry's legal battles and deals in a time marked by economic and social upheaval due to the global pandemic.

Ms. Kilgore, a partner in Shackelford's Nashville office, is among the attorneys recognized for their "Talent and Litigation" practices. She has been instrumental in helping identify new business models to help record label and performing artist clients weather the coronavirus shutdown.

"In the live space [we've worked] to address the sudden lack of revenue, negotiate the termination of performance contracts … and find new ways for artists and labels to promote new content and reach new fans," she told Billboard.

Ms. Kilgore's practice focuses on complex litigation and sophisticated entertainment and business issues involving license agreements, trademarks, copyrights, rights of publicity, general releases, distribution agreements, publishing agreements, recording agreements, artist development agreements, and management agreements. She also handles online media issues and crisis management for individuals and corporate clients.

"Lauren possesses an acute awareness and understanding of the industry, which has allowed her to be more nimble and creative in her approach to the current challenges facing the music industry," says firm founder John Shackelford.

The Top Music Lawyers for 2020 were selected by Billboard editors, based upon such factors as peer and colleague nominations, and the representation of clients with a notable music industry impact as measured by charts, sales and streaming performances. Recognition covers six categories including Talent and Litigation, Major Music Groups, Streaming, Live, Music Publishing, and Performing Rights. The entire list can be found in the July 25, 2020, issue of Billboard or online at https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/9424332/billboard-top-music-lawyers-2020-list.

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a general business, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Related Links

http://www.shackelford.law

