Shaftless Elevator Now Available from Symmetry Elevating Solutions

Allows you to stay in your home when steps become too much

There's no need to leave the home in which you raised your family and share so many memories just because you are no longer able to take the stairs. A shaftless elevator allows you to easily get from one floor to the other.



The shaftless elevator is battery powered, allowing you to use your home elevator even during a power outage.



The compact and space saving design of the shaftless elevator does not require a pit, machine room, or a hoistway or shaftway, reducing installation time and construction in your home.



Due to the simplicity of its design and the limited alterations needed to the home during installation, the shaftless elevator is a very affordable solution to those seeking alternative means to access a home's second floor.



"The Symmetry Shaftless Elevator is a great new product that we have added to our current Elevator & Lift lines that will bring more accessibility to an existing home with little modification," said Shannon Chasteen, Vice President of Customer Care & Sales at Symmetry Elevating Solutions. "We only sell through our authorized, trained dealer network which will help guide you through the entire process and ensure you will get a product that will fit your needs."



For more information on the Symmetry Shaftless Elevator, visit https://symmetryelevators.com/shaftless-home-elevators/ or contact a Symmetry Authorized Dealer in your area.



About Symmetry Elevating Solutions: Symmetry is a beautifully crafted, expertly engineered accessibility-related product line proudly made in the U.S.A. Promoted and sold by our exclusive nationwide network of carefully selected Symmetry partners and associates, Symmetry offers residential elevators, vertical platform lifts (VPL), limited use/limited application (LULA) elevators and vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRC). Strictly following national code guidelines and adhering to local jurisdiction requirements and variances, Symmetry products are ADA and ASME compliant and manufactured to meet the end users' specific needs.



SOURCE Symmetry Elevating Solutons