Shair Launches National Program, Expands Live Map

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shair, the world's most sophisticated, comprehensive, real-time air quality tool, announced today that it has launched its national program, beginning with a real-time, air quality map of the entire San Francisco Bay Area for free, public use, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Shair's expanded capabilities will allow communities across the country the opportunity to pilot the new program.

Shair produces a granular, real-time report of air quality conditions and the sources contributing to those conditions. The tool uses scientifically validated, regulatory compliant models at never-before-seen resolutions to identify pollution concentrations in exact streets, office buildings or parks in a region. The tool can also trace air pollution that has entered a city, region or municipality from an outside source.

Shair helps cities understand complex air quality modeling, enabling them to manage pollution. Shair works with government organizations and communities to turn its scientific data into a highly actionable plan to make smarter and cleaner cities. The tool's higher resolution enables municipalities to make actual decisions that benefit their constituents. The tool was first deployed in Richmond, California, late 2019, for their community pollution-mitigation initiative.

"Air pollution challenges have evolved, and cities need a tool that has evolved with it," said Julia Luongo, founder of Shair and an air quality managing consultant at Ramboll. "Our unique experience in science and technology allows us to counsel cities on how to tackle harmful air pollution and clear the air. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastatingly shown how our daily decisions affect air quality broadly. Our goal is to work with municipalities to dissect these decisions and make their cities healthier and more livable."

Earth Day 2020 comes as the world continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we fight the virus with self-isolation, the environmental effects have not gone unnoticed. Photos of improved air quality and cleaner water have made rounds on social media, highlighting how our daily lives affect the environment. Shair hopes to continue this conversation as the world slowly recovers so that people everywhere can understand how their daily decisions affect the environment. Shair believes a future without air pollution is built together, on shared understanding.

Shair was developed in Ramboll's Innovation Lab, the global environmental consultancy's program to support its employees' start-ups. The tool uses air quality science powered by digital technology. It is the first and only tool that successfully marries air quality monitoring with air quality modeling.

