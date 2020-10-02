Shaklee Chairman and CEO Roger Barnett to serve as WFDSA Chairman

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), a global trade organization representing more than 60 national direct selling associations, today announced Shaklee Chairman and CEO Roger Barnett will serve as the organization's Chairman through October 2023. Barnett assumes the role of Chairman from Magnus Brannstrom, CEO and President, Oriflame.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve the direct selling industry as Chairman of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations during this pivotal time in history. With the pandemic threatening the global health and income of hundreds of millions of people in virtually every country in the world, this is a time when our industry can truly serve people and society. Direct selling is one of the most proven and time-tested ways for people to earn supplemental income, and today it is increasingly possible to do so in a digital and flexible way. We look forward to building on my predecessor's success to reimagine, reinvent, and redefine our industry in order to help hundreds of millions of people live a better life."

Previously Roger Barnett was the Vice Chairman of WFDSA. Roger began his career at the investment banking firm Lazard Freres & Co. He then organized an investment group to acquire control of Arcade, Inc., which he transformed into the largest sampling company in the world. He was also the founder and CEO of Beauty.com, one of the first internet retailers in the cosmetics industry.

Barnett received his undergraduate degree from Yale College, his law degree from Yale Law School and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Barnett has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum (Davos) and has also been selected as a Young Leader Fellow of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. Additionally, Mr. Barnett serves as a member of the Board of Dean's Advisors of both the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health, is a member of the Yale University Council and President's Council on International Activities, and serves on the Boards of two Nobel Peace Laureate foundations.

Outgoing Chairman Magnus Brannstrom said, "It's been such an honor and pleasure to serve as Chairman of WFDSA for the past three years. None of our goals could have been accomplished without strong partnerships and the support of the direct selling associations around the world. The pandemic has indeed caused a big disruption and permanently changed our lives. But it also brought new perspectives. In this world the Direct Selling industry can be that positive force that unites people and helps making the world a better place", - said outgoing Chairman Magnus Brannstrom. "Direct selling is in good hands under the leadership of Roger Barnett. I have known Roger for many years as a man of vision and integrity, with great interest and passion for our industry. I have never been more confident and optimistic about the future of Direct Sales."

About the WFDSA

Founded in 1978, WFDSA is the global trade organization for the USD$180.5 billion direct selling industry, serving more than 60 national direct selling associations and their member companies. Direct selling involves the marketing of products and services directly to consumers in a personalized manner, away from permanent retail locations. For more information, please visit https://wfdsa.org/.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee who invented the multi-vitamin in the US over 100 years ago. A pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions so as to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 100 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and distributors in North America and Asia.

