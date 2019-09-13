PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee Corporation, a leading natural nutrition company, is proud to announce the induction of Samantha Achterberg and Charles Fernandez to the Shaklee Pure Performance Team, which consists of Shaklee's 80+ sponsored athletes. Achterberg and Fernandez are Modern Pentathletes, and have qualified for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Shaklee Welcomes Two Modern Pentathlon Elite Athletes to the Pure Performance Team -- Samantha Achterberg (left) and Charles Fernandez (right)

"Sammy" Achterberg won an individual silver medal at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in July. It was her most noteworthy athletic achievement in her nine-year career in the Modern Pentathlon, which includes Fencing, Swimming, Equestrian, Shooting, and Running. She also paired with USA teammate Jessica Davis to grab the gold medal in the Women's Relay event.

"I know that there is still work to be done, but I'm looking forward to this season to gain the experience needed on my path to Tokyo," said Achterberg. "These medals mean so much to me for so many reasons—the obstacles, the amazing people that have helped me, and I am forever grateful." She added, "I'm also grateful for Shaklee's support. Knowing the supplements and products I use are safe and effective is a huge relief for an elite-level athlete." Achterberg will compete in several more events in her preparation for Tokyo, where she hopes to place in the top 10.

Fernandez, who competes for Guatemala, is fresh off his second consecutive gold-medal performance in the Pan Am Games, having also topped the podium in 2015 when the Games were hosted in Toronto. In addition, he competed in the 2016 Summer games in Rio de Janeiro where he placed 15th, and expects to be a strong contender for a medal in Tokyo. A dual-citizen with the USA, he intends to train in Colorado Springs at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center with several other Shaklee Pure Performance Team athletes.

"I'm excited to join the Shaklee Pure Performance Team because Shaklee genuinely cares about their athletes, treating everyone like family and caring for them in the most professional way possible," said Fernandez. "I believe Shaklee can help me achieve my goals going into 2020 and beyond." At only 23 years old, Fernandez may have several Summer Games in his future.

Shaklee President of North America, Heather Chastain, is committed to the long-term health of the Pure Performance Team athletes. "We've seen numerous examples of athletes improving performance when using the Shaklee products. We also appreciate the proof they provide of the effectiveness of the products in their lives off the field of play," said Chastain. "So when Charles says he believes Shaklee can help his athletic career beyond 2020, we absolutely believe—and have the scientific proof—that he can live a healthier life with Shaklee supplements. We're trying extend our athletes' careers and improve results with great nutrition before, during, and after their competitions."

